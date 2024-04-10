Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: kevin costner, paramount, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner on Returning for Final Episodes & More

Kevin Costner would like to finish his run on Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone - if he's feeling "really comfortable" with it.

In terms of Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone universe, here's what we do know. First up, the second half of Season 5 is set to hit screens later this year – nearly two years after the first half of the season wrapped (a result of internal & external issues). Second – well, that's about it. With the flagship series set to wrap up its run with the fifth season, it's still not clear what role -if any – Kevin Costner's John Dutton will physically play during the season. Behind-the-scenes issues resulted in a major divide between Costner and Sheridan, leaving many to wonder if the series will move forward with Dutton more as a symbol than a physical presence during the remaining chapters. Heading over to CinemaCon 2024 to promote his film Horizon: An American Saga, Costner discussed the matter with Entertainment Tonight – noting that he would like to return to finish the story if "I feel really comfortable with [it]" and teasing that he has an idea in mind of how he would like Dutton's story to end.

"I'd like to be able to do it, but we haven't been able to," Costner shared with ET. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we're at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it." If he does return and gets some creative input into Dutton's final run, Costner sees the family patriarch taking a more "proactive" role in how things wrap up. "Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," Costner shared. "But that's Taylor's [Sheridan] thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts [about] how it could happen, but we just have to see."

"Within five years, we grew 'Yellowstone' from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," shared Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, back in November when the news of the the franchise's new expansions were first announced. "On the heels of '1883' and '1923's' success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan." It's expected that 1944 will continue to tell the history of the Duttons during that particular time period, while 2024 is assumed to be more of a spinoff than a sequel to the original series – with a new cast & location (but with crossover potential), and possibly with Matthew McConaughey as the lead.

Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone is executive-produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros (with both the original and new sequel series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios).

