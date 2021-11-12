Yellowstone S04 Premiere Hits 14.7 Million Viewers; No Stream Boost

Remember how we reported on Paramount Network and Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone killing it in the ratings for the fourth season premiere of the Kevin Costner-starrer, drawing in 8 million total viewers in Live+Same Day? Well, you can throw out those figures because we have an even more impressive number to report. The two-hour return's viewership soared to 14.7 million after factoring in Nielsen's Live+3 (days) figures- and that's without a streaming bump. That righteously impressive number continues to show that there's life left in "appointment viewing" as well as delayed viewing, ranking as a 58% increase when compared to the third season premiere of Yellowstone's (9.3 million). The show's premiere simulcast across Paramount Net, CMT, Pop, and TV Land is also up, 66% as compared to its Season 3 premiere (12.7 versus 7.6 million viewers). The fourth season premiere on Paramount Network alone has the drama up 10.5 million total viewers= 60% in comparison with its third season premiere (6.5 million). And what about that key demo target of Ages 18-49? the series continued to impress, with a 64% jump in ratings (4.19 versus 2.56).

"Over 14 million viewers tuned in for our 'Yellowstone' premiere, which will now serve as a massive launch pad as we sneak episodes of Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Mayor of Kingstown,' whose full season will be rolling out exclusively on Paramount Plus starting Sunday," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. "Taylor has created a cinematic experience that our remarkable cast led by Kevin Costner brings to life in a way audiences can't get enough of and we are excited to deepen our relationship with him and capitalize on this tremendous momentum by building out the 'Yellowstone' franchise together." Earlier this week, McCarthy had this to say about the original same-day ratings: "Taylor has created a riveting world that our remarkable cast led by Kevin Costner brings to life in a way audiences can't get enough of" and that "the 'Yellowstone' season four premiere numbers are just another reason why."