Yellowstone Season 5: Paramount Network Posts Early Part 2 Preview

The new key art poster and teaser for Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 preview some big changes ahead.

Either this ends up being one of the biggest "swerves" in the history of television, or it's Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone making it crystal clear that it would very much like to move on with Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) as the leads. For now, all we can say is that from what we've seen of Season 5 Part 2 so far, things are not looking too good regarding John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) immediate future – and the key art poster and "Generations" teaser released earlier today only added fuel to the speculation fire. With the series set to return on November 10th, viewers can catch up on or revisit Seasons 1-5 this upcoming Labor Day Weekend – starting Friday, August 30th, at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET and continuing all day Saturday, August 31st, through Monday, September 2nd.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for what might not end up being the final run of Yellowstone episodes – with the series set to return to Paramount Network on November 10th:

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Offered His Perspective

During a recent interview for GQ's Summer Issue in support of his film Horizon: An American Saga, Costner pointed at the Paramount Network series' in-flux production schedule as the reason he wasn't available – with Costner noting that the constant changes conflicted with his ability to produce his film. "We very rarely started when we said we would, and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner shared, also including the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes as reasons for the delays. "And I was OK with that. I really was. I was OK with it, but it wasn't a trend that could continue for me," he noted – adding later in the interview that he even offered to come in "a week before I start" filming "Horizon" to film a death scene if that was the route Sheridan and the others were going.

"The scripts never came. They still haven't shot it, as far as I know. The scripts never came. And so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything," Costner shared with GQ. I said, 'Well if you want to kill me if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do,'" he added. For their part, Paramount Network took issue with Costner's accounting of events – releasing a statement to GQ: "Kevin has been a big part of 'Yellowstone's' success. While we had hoped that we would continue working with him, unfortunately, we could not find a window that worked for him, all the other talent and our production needs in order to move forward together. We respect that Kevin has prioritized his new film series, and we wish him the best."

With a caption that read, "An update for you guys. I'll see you at the movies," Costner finally shared in June, "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about 'Yellowstone,' that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season five B or into the future." Costner continued, "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning, and I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

