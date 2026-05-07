Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03 Finale Images: Jensen Ackles's Russell Is In Bad Shape

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw is NOT doing well in preview images for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 3 finale, "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 finale teases high stakes as Jensen Ackles’ Russell Shaw returns for “The Best Ones.”

Russell’s condition looks dire heading into the finale, raising major questions about his fate on Tracker.

Episode 21, “Chrono Stasis,” sends Colter and Russell into a personal search tied to their father’s mystery.

Tracker Episode 22 follows Colter and Russell as they hunt for a victim connected to a nefarious research project.

We learned a few weeks back that Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw would return for the final two episodes this season – S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones." Now, CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker is giving us a look at the image gallery for the season finale – which we have waiting for you below. Spoiler? Things aren't looking too good for Russell; here's the image we couldn't use as the feature image in case all of the blood got our article blocked on social media (seriously).

Tracker Season 3 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 20: "Reclamation" – Colter's search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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