YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Oh My God…Yes! Return Tonight to Adult Swim

Welcome back to a double dose of Adult Swim goodness as we preview what's ahead with Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. For YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E02: "Winery Crawl Slip and Slide Ride (MMM YUMMY WINE LOL *KISSYS*)" and Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E03: "Like Literally Eat Them?" we have a look at the official episode overviews, promo trailers, and sneak previews. In addition, we've also included the official trailers, series overviews, and image galleries for both animated series.

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E02: "Winery Crawl Slip and Slide Ride (MMM YUMMY WINE LOL *KISSYS*)" – Sarah and Rachel hang with Sarah's parents at Winery Crawl World and find a mysterious club; Lucas tries to buy Sarah the Golden Wine.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E03: "Like Literally Eat Them?" – Accompanied by a Man Tiger, the girls are chased through South Central by a cult of outdated bots.

