You Have To See This Hilarious Garfield and Friends Production Cel

This one is absolutely unreal. There are many interesting listings up for bid at Heritage Auctions every day, featuring collectible and rare Pokémon cards, striking original comic book art, pieces of film nostalgia, production cels from fan-favorite anime, and more. All that to say, it can take a lot to stand out when there is such an array of items. A production cel of a sunglasses-wearing Garfield bent over with the word "FAT" emblazoned on his bottom fits the bill. I saw this and laughed out loud, knowing I'd have to call attention to this. If you're a Garfield fan, you know this comes from "The Garfield Rap" and has its own context, which you can read below, but almost like it's a single-panel newspaper comic strip, it also works on its own. Garfield may be exactly what his butt says he is, but as the glasses seem to communicate, he's cool with it. Me too, bud. Me too.

And here's the piece in full context, trimmings and all:

Now let's take a look at the full listing.

"That's called being a cat! Lie around, get fat." In this episode of Garfield and Friends entitled "The Garfield Rap," Garfield debuts his new music video. This image illustrates one of the main lines of the songs, as Garfield wears some slick shades and points to the word "fat" on his back.

Just chiming in with… on his back, huh? Maybe in the Sir Mix-A-Lot definition of it. The listing continues:

This moment can be found at about the 18:34 mark of the episode. This original, hand-painted 12 field production cel features an image of the lazy feline measuring about 6.75" x 5.25". The cel is marked in its lower right corner with G4. This piece is in Good condition, with handling and edge wear, as well as some line fading. From the Jim Davis Collection.

In my coverage of Heritage Auctions, I've called attention to quite a few Garfield pieces. I think the show is a classic, and, as a cat lover, I'm glad to see fans still gravitating toward this comic strip and cartoon icon. Of all the listings I've covered featuring the lasagna-loving layabout, this is by far my favorite. Whoever gets this little tribute to feline body positivity is an absolute legend. You can bid right now at Heritage Auctions.