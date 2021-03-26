Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Season 4 Production Update

Back in the dark, dank days of 2020 (September, to be precise), WarnerMedia's DC FanDome brought the news that fans of (now) HBO Max's Young Justice had been waiting for. Along with revealing that the season would be titled Young Justice: Phantoms and logo key art, the cast and creative team wanted fans to know that production had been going at a steady pace. And while there wasn't much in regards to specific details (or premiere date), there was a table read of an original piece that offered some clues as to what viewers can expect. Flash ahead to March 2021, and to a tweet from writer/producer Greg Weisman that should have fans flashing crazed Joker-smiles as they're reading this. Proving how you never know when the person you tweet will actually respond, Weisman was asked for any updates on Phantoms– and he didn't disappoint. With pre-production "virtually done," there are "9 episodes in the can" with "five more in post" and "twelve being animated overseas." Here's a look at his tweet:

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures.

But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."