Young Justice/HBO Max Update: "Currently No Plans" for Season 5?

A little more than two months ago, HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms season finale S04E26 "Death and Rebirth" hit screens, bringing an end to Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti's season while firing up the speculation/waiting game/social media campaign to get the popular animated a fifth season. And then… well… Warner Bros. Discovery happened. And with WBD came a lot of cost-cutting and uncertainty, especially across the slate of current and upcoming DCU projects. For example, we learned that Greg Berlanti's "Green Lantern" series would be moving forward, but DC's Strange Adventures wouldn't. Now, based on a report posted on TVLine by Matt Webb Mitovich ("Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on NCIS: LA, She-Hulk, Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, Young Justice, Resident Alien and More"), the future may not be looking too promising.

Asked if they had any news ("one way or the other") about a fifth season, Mitovich responded with, "HBO Max from go had only ordered a single season of the onetime Cartoon Network and DC Universe series, and that plan has not changed. There are currently no plans for a Season 5, I am told." Now to be clear? That could very easily change, though the longer it takes for a decision, the longer it takes for a new season to hit screens. And while WBD has gone after animation with cuts, it's mostly been in the areas of kids/family animation.

And here's a better look at that graphic:

At the same time, Weisman offered a quick update on Season 5… in that there wasn't any update (one way or another, "good or bad") on if HBO Max was moving forward on a new season or not: