Young Sheldon Previews Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's Sheldon /Amy Return

CBS released preview images of Jim Parsons's & Mayim Bialik's returns as Sheldon & Amy for the upcoming Young Sheldon series finale.

With only ten days to go until the two-episode series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon hits our screens (on May 16th, to be precise), we were wondering when we would get our first looks at Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the prequel series' final chapters. Well, that "when" would be today, with CBS releasing three preview images from "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs" – images that lean towards the idea that the entire series was us seeing what Sheldon was remembering as he was penning his memoirs – or is that too easy of an answer? We'll know soon – for now, here's a look at those images from the final run…

Series star Iain Armitage and Parsons checked in via Armitage's social media last week to tease the series-ender. In the video below, Armitage says that he's heard that there's a filter that shows you what you look like when you get older – and from there, it cuts to Parsons offering his thoughts on how well it worked:

Young Sheldon: Parsons on Sheldon Return; Michael Keaton Fan-Casting

Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show last month, Parsons shared what it was like for him and Bialik to return to their popular roles – and how it was different from the TBBT days. But first, Fallon had Parsons address the recent fan-casting that would have Michael Keaton playing an older Sheldon – based on side-by-side images of Keaton when he was a boy and Armitage.

"It is interesting. There's definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton – that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn't it?" Parsons noted. But if anyone was a fan of Fallon's idea of Keaton actually playing an older Sheldon in a series, don't get your hopes up. "Let me tell you this: I doubt that's going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed," Parsons added. "I've admired that man my entire life, starting with 'Mr. Mom. I mean, what a great guy. He's a wonderful actor."

As for his & Bialik's recent return to the TBBT universe, Parsons shared that it took a bit more than either of them was expecting to tap into their inner Sheldon and Amy. "The only thing that was weird was the first time she and I got on set, we did our first rehearsal, and it was like, 'huh.' And we were walking back to the dressing room and she goes, 'I really thought I'd feel more confident.' And that nails it. I don't know what it is. It wasn't like riding a bike; it was like, 'Oh! Ah! God!'" Parsons shared, joking that it initially "felt weird," but that you then "get into it and it was really nice."

