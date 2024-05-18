Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, eli roth

Borderlands: 3 HQ Images And 1 Behind-The-Scenes Images Released

Lionsgate has released three high-quality images from Borderlands and a behind-the-scenes image with director Eli Roth.

We are continuing the slow march into the summer season, which means more and more media sites are getting updated with images and a lot of stuff coming out in a few months. Borderlands is a wildcard of the summer, that's for sure. There is a lot of potential here if they manage to get the right tone and find the right audience, but there is plenty of trepidation as well, specifically from people who know how long it has taken for this film to make it to the big screen. We're probably a month or so away from Lionsgate going absolutely buckwild with the marketing for this film. Still, we do have some more images with three group shots of the impressive cast and a behind-the-scenes image of director Eli Roth, which is kind of amazing.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

