Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Winderbaum Offers Details

Marvel's Head of Animation Brad Winderbaum shared some details on Jeff Trammell's eagerly-anticipated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

With the success of Disney+'s X-Men '97 giving Marvel Studios a much-needed jolt of excitement, it's understandable why there would be a much greater focus on the animated side of things. Speaking with ComicBook, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Animation, offered an update on one of those projects – Jeff Trammell's eagerly-anticipated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year").

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it's really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics," Winderbaum shared. "It's Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It's so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it's long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

Back in November 2021, we learned about the series during Disney+ Day and were treated to early key art (with more news to come) – with Trammel tapped as head writer & executive producer. In addition, we learned that the series would take place in an alternate MCU timeline – with Norman Osborn meeting & mentoring Peter Parker instead of Tony Stark (like in the films). In addition, we learned that the animated series would include appearances from Doctor Strange, Harry & Norman Osborn, Amadeus Cho, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins' Bentley Wittman & Nico Minoru. Behind the scenes, the news dropped that Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia, "Godzilla" anime film trilogy, BLAME!, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) would be working with Marvel Studios to bring the project from the page to the small screen.

