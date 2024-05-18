Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Ep. 4 "73 Yards": Ruby Loses The Doctor, Gains a Mystery

Check out the promo trailer for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's Doctor Who Episode 4: "73 Yards."

Only hours after we dropped our review for Steven Moffat-written & Julie Anne Robinson-directed "BOOM," we're getting a chance to check out what's in store next week with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who. According to the overview for "73 Yards" (written by Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams), the Doctor and Ruby arrive on the Welsh coast to kick off one of the strangest journeys of their lives. Based on the episode trailer below, the journey begins with Ruby losing the Doctor and ending up in a pub filled with some very interesting locals – all in fear of some "ancient legends" that might be looking to make a return appearance. Casting-wise, we should be looking to see Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) and Dame Sian Phillips (Silent Witness) – as well as recurring guest star/huge mystery Susan Twist as "Hiker."

We're going to find out on May 24th on Disney+ and May 25th on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – here's a look:

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

