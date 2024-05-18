Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney, Gates McFadden, Marvel Animation, rachel summers, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Season Finale's Star Trek: TNG Special Guest Star

X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo spotlights his Star Trek special guest in the season one finale, Star Trek: TNG/Picard's Gates McFadden.

It might make for the most awkward of conversations despite Beau DeMayo's falling out with Disney, but the creator of X-Men '97 is hardly bitter making the best of his situation providing fans a perspective on the series even if it's not in an official capacity. With the season one finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3" premiering, DeMayo had one additional major surprise in the episode's climax. The following contains major spoilers.

X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo on Recruiting Star Trek Legend Gates McFadden

Quote tweeting in response to a fan who was surprised at the appearance of Star Trek: The Next Generation & Picard star Gates McFadden, DeMayo reflected on their brief time together. "She's delightful and in our first meeting just instantly got the character," DeMayo wrote. McFadden lent her voice as Rachel Summers, aka Mother Askani, the figure Cyclops/Scott Summers (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) meet after getting thrown into the distant future in 3960 A.D. Askani greets them with her tribe as Cyclops and Jean are trapped in the dystopian future apart from the rest of the X-Men trying to make sense of their surroundings after Asteroid M disappears from Earth, splintering the team. Rogue (Lenore Zann), Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), Beast (George Buza), Xavier (Ross Marquand), and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) are trapped in Agent Egypt 3000 B.C. where they meet En Sabah Nur (Marquand) before he became Apocalypse.

Created by Chris Clermont in the comic The Uncanny X-Men #141 (1981), Rachel Summers was established as the daughter of the alternate future counterparts to Cyclops and Jean Grey from the dystopian Days of Future Past. She is considered a multiversal anomaly as there are no alternate versions of her elsewhere. Aside from Mother Askani, other monikers Rachel has are Marvel Girl, Rachel Grey, and Prestige. McFadden is not only coming off her success in her appearance in Picard, reprising her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher from TNG and her live-action appearance on episodic television since 2017 in CBS' NCIS. She's also lent her voice to the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution. X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+.

