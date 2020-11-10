Mass Effect Normandy SR-1 Takes Off Once Again with Dark Horse Statue

Bioware recently announced the return of the Mass Effect franchise with a remastered edition coming in Spring 2021. This news was brought to us on N7 day, which is dedicated to the legendary video game series. Besides the remastered game new, a new collectible was released for the game featuring a replica ship statue. Dark Horse Direct and Bioware have teamed up to bring fans a replica statue of the Alliance Normandy SR-1 ship. The iconic spacecraft measures 14 inches long and 5.6 inches wide, with the prototype starship being placed on a moon terrain display base. The people at Gentle Giant Studios have masterfully crafted the statue, so you know you're getting something good.

The Normandy SR-1 will be highly detailed, capturing its likeness straight from the video game that fans can really appreciate. The Mass Effect statue will be extremely limited, with only 500 pieces being made. If you're a fan of Mass Effect, then this is a statue you will want in your collection and can be found here for only $249.99. I hope we will start seeing more collectibles of the Mass Effect trilogy return once again when the franchise's long-awaited remastered game arrives in Spring 2021.

"Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are back to celebrate N7 Day with the release of our brand-new Mass Effect replica ship of the Alliance Normandy SR-1! Bolster your fleet at home with this 14" long, 5.6" wide prototype starship perched upon a crater pocked moon terrain base. This spectacular replica is made of polyresin and crafted by the masters at Gentle Giant Studios. A limited-edition of just 500 units, don't let this spectacular ship drift past you undetected! Pre-order yours today!"

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Mass Effect: Alliance Normandy SR-1 14-inch Ship Replica

Moon Terrain Base with metal display rod

Certificate of Authenticity

ADDITIONAL DETAILS AND DIMENSIONS

Edition Size: 500

Expected to Ship: August—October 2021

Materials: Polyresin

Sculptor/Painter: Gentle Giant Studios

Product Packaging Size: Approx. 14-inch height (355.60mm) x 21-inch width (584.20mm) x 10-inch length (254.00mm)*

Product + Packaging Dimensional Weight: Approx. 24 lbs. (for shipping purposes)