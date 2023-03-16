McFarlane Unmasks Batman For An Exclusive The Flash 12" Statue A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the reveal of new figures, vehicles and even statues

McFarlane Toys has just revealed a massive assortment of collectibles for the upcoming summer blockbuster film The Flash. One of the biggest characters that have come out of this film is the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. This has been a big deal for Batman 89' fans as it is giving them some brand new figures and vehicles from an iconic Dark Knight Era. Some exclusive releases are also on the way, including and statue released only from McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. Batman is unmasked for this new Gold Label 12" Batman statue featuring a Bruce Wayne head sculpt. While it is not the best statue of all time, for $39.99, Keaton gets to become the Bat once again. His new The Flash suit is faithfully recreated; he is a ready fighter and will be a nice piece in any Batcave. Collectors will be able to find this exclusive right here with an April 2023 release date.

Batman Takes Off His Mask with McFarlane Toys

"Batman Multiverse Unmasked (The Flash Movie) Gold Label 12" Statue McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive – When Barry Allen arrives in an alternate 2013, he urgently seeks out the expertise of his friend and mentor Bruce Wayne – but the one he finds in the Multiverse is different on all fronts: older, long-retired from service as Gotham City's protector and somehow even more hardened than the billionaire superhero Barry has grown to know. With a global threat on the horizon, Bruce Wayne must decide whether he can become Batman once more."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on The Flash movie.

Batman Unmasked is featured in an iconic fighting stance.

Batman (Multiverse) is featured in his unmasked look from The Flash movie.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Gold Label Exclusive at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Statues