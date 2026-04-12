Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, CinemaCon 2026, spaceballs 2

Spaceballs 2: First Look At A Logo Straight From CinemaCon

Spaceballs 2 is at CinemaCon 2026, and we have a first look at one of the logos for the film. Fans will chuckle, that is for sure.

Article Summary Spaceballs 2 made its presence known at CinemaCon 2026 with a fun logo spotted on an elevator door.

The long-awaited sequel is set for an April 23, 2027 release, written by Josh Gad with Mel Brooks' blessing.

Returning cast includes Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, and Bill Pullman, with Josh Gad and Keke Palmer joining as newcomers.

CinemaCon 2026 runs April 13–16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and more Spaceballs 2 news is expected this week.

Spaceballs 2 is seemingly coming on April 23, 2027, and right now at CinemaCon in Vegas, our very own Bleeding Cool roving reporter, Kaitlyn Booth, is bringing us a first look at the official logo for the long-awaited sequel, which is on display on an elevator door. Get it? Spaceballs 2 was written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit (with the blessing of Mel Brooks), and will be a follow-up to the original 1987 cult sci-fi parody of Star Wars, directed by Josh Greenbaum. The film is being produced by Imagine's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jeb Brody, Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Some of the returning cast include Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wynder, and Daphne Zuniga, with new characters being portrayed by Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.

Spaceballs 2 Will Be A Big Deal

On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of Cinema United, we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past thirteen years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our fourteenth show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 13 – 16 April, 2026 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office.

I love that on every Spaceballs-related item, it is labeled this way. While I personally am not a fan of the original, I love how they are already marketing this movie. I expect we will get more news about this film at CinemaCon this week. Be sure to keep it locked here all week long as we report on everything coming from the convention.

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