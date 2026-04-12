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CinemaCon 2026: In Swings Some Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art

A six-panel lightbox display featuring promo art from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has appeared on the CinemaCon show floor.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art debuts in a striking six-panel display at CinemaCon 2026.

Sony Pictures is set to launch CinemaCon with a presentation likely featuring the film.

Details about the movie remain under wraps, fueling ongoing rumors and fan speculation.

With a summer release ahead, anticipation is mounting for new footage and official reveals.

Sony Pictures is actually kicking off CinemaCon tomorrow with the first official presentation, and it's safe to say that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to have a presence. This film is going to be massive and part of the reason why everyone is expecting the July and August box offices to be completely buckwild insane. Things surrounding this film have been pretty quiet until recently, and there are still a ton of rumors floating around. Right now, we don't know whether they'll confirm anything new, but it wouldn't be surprising if we saw some footage, given the summer release date. The film doesn't have a massive presence on the show floor, but the presence it does have is huge. It's a six-panel lightbox display of promo art featuring Peter swinging into action. While the art isn't new, it is pretty cool to see such a massive lightbox, and it hints at what we might see during the presentation tomorrow.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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