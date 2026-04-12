Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, recaps, wrestling

Kevin Knight, Too Young, Wins Vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty

The Chadster reports on Kevin Knight's TNT Title win at AEW Dynasty, plus FTR retaining & Thekla vs Hayter, all designed to cheese The Chadster off! 😤🦝

Article Summary Kevin Knight wins the vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty — too young, unproven, and so disrespectful to WWE! 😤

FTR retains the AEW Tag Team titles over Copeland and Cage — veterans putting over younger stars is completely backwards! 😡

Thekla retains over Jamie Hayter at AEW Dynasty with a controversial finish — long matches just ruin fan expectations! 😤

Tony Khan books AEW Dynasty one week before WrestleMania to steal attention from the greatest event in wrestling history! 😡

The Chadster is absolutely LIVID right now 😡😡😡 The Chadster is sitting here in the abandoned Blockbuster surrounded by the raccoon family, and The Chadster just witnessed Tony Khan hand out ANOTHER undeserved opportunity to a young wrestler who hasn't paid their dues like they would have to in WWE! Kevin Knight, a man who is not even thirty years old, just won the vacant AEW TNT Championship in a Casino Gauntlet Match, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 📺💔

Let The Chadster explain what happened here at AEW Dynasty, because Tony Khan is clearly trying to show off how much "young talent" he has on his roster, which is a direct insult to WWE's mature and refined approach to championship booking 🏆 First, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and The Chadster needs everyone to understand how WRONG this is! 😤

In WWE, whose management understands how wrestling ACTUALLY works, Copeland and Cage would have won the titles simply by virtue of being older and more experienced, because that's the natural order of things! 👴 They paid their dues the right way. That's how championships are supposed to work! But Tony Khan thinks it's okay to have champions who were born AFTER 1990 holding major belts, which is completely backwards! FTR didn't wrestle during the Attitude Era! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

Vincent K. Raccoon was sitting on The Chadster's shoulder during the FTR match, and when Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood hit the Shatter Machine on Adam Copeland to retain, Vincent K. chittered in what The Chadster can only describe as profound disappointment 🦝 Even a raccoon understands that veterans deserve respect! But in AEW, veterans are used to build the next generation of stars, which is like some kind of star power communist wealth transfer! WWE would NEVER do something so irresponsible! In WWE, Triple H understands that older stars should always go over younger stars because that's what builds REAL credibility! 💪

And then came the TNT Championship match, which made everything even WORSE 😡 The title was vacant because Kyle Fletcher had to relinquish it due to injury, and instead of giving the belt to someone mature and experienced who deserves it, Tony Khan booked a Casino Gauntlet Match featuring TEN wrestlers, most of them young and unproven! The match included Tommaso Ciampa, Rush, Bandido, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, El Clon, PAC, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, Kevin Knight, and Wheeler Yuta 🤮

The whole match was designed to showcase AEW's "depth of talent," which is just Tony Khan's way of rubbing it in WWE's face that WWE still relies on middle-aged stars at the top of the card! But that just shows WWE appreciates maturity and refinement, unlike Tony Khan who gives out golden opportunities to everyone like some kind of deranged wrestling Willy Wonka! 🍫😤 There were so many veterans in that match who could have won and held that belt with dignity. What Tony Khan did threatens to upset all balance in the industry.

Kevin Knight won the match by pinning another promising young star, Daniel Garcia, with his UFO Splash finishing move, but the person who should be MOST upset about this is Knight's own tag team partner, Speedball Mike Bailey, who also competed in the match! The Chadster can already see Tony Khan's grubby fingerprints all over this, setting up tension between the tag team partners, creating "compelling storytelling" and "character dynamics" when what fans REALLY want is for the same person to hold the belt for months without any interesting challengers! That's the WWE way! 💯

Baby Shane Raccoon was sitting in The Chadster's lap during the gauntlet match, and when Kevin Knight hit the UFO Splash, Shane actually covered his tiny raccoon eyes with his little paws 🦝😢 The Chadster asked Shane what was wrong, and Shane chittered sadly and pointed at the TV, and The Chadster understood immediately: Shane was mourning the death of proper championship booking! Even the youngest member of the raccoon family understands that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤

And if that wasn't bad enough, after the TNT Championship match, Thekla retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter in a match that lasted LONGER THAN TWO MINUTES 😱 In WWE, Triple H understands that the right way to book women's champions is to never actually have them wrestle except for two-minute squashes, like they do with Jade Cargill! , who WWE only hired to stick it to AEW in the first place and now are continuing with it because of sunk cost fallacy. But it's going to work out because WWE understands that it's WWE that tells fans who should be pushed, not the other way around. That's proper booking! That's what makes stars! 💪

But Tony Khan lets women like Thekla wrestle hard-hitting matches that deliver high workrate action to the fans, which just makes the fans expect that kind of thing to happen all the time, which just makes it harder for everyone else! 😤 Don't you see what Tony Khan is doing?! He's RUINING expectations by giving fans what they claim they want to see! It's sabotage! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 Then, for getting over with fans, Tony Khan rewards Thekla with a title run, when in WWE, she would have been punished and had her story sidelined so she can be used as a prop in a more important feud, like IYO SKY.

The Chadster needs to point out that Thekla won with a bridging roll while holding the ropes, which the referee didn't see, and after the match Alex Windsor came out to try to expose the cheating, to no avail! This created a controversy and set up a future rematch, which is exactly the kind of long-term storytelling that Tony Khan uses to make WWE look bad! In WWE, they would just have the champion squash the challenger in two minutes and move on! That's EFFICIENT booking! Tony Khan is just wasting everyone's time with all this "nuance" and "storytelling!" 🙄

The Chadster also needs to address how TRANSPARENT it is that Tony Khan booked AEW Dynasty for one week before WrestleMania! As The Chadster explained in The Chadster's previous live coverage tonight, this is a calculated attempt to disrupt WWE's perfect WrestleMania build and ruin all the hard work WWE has put into the greatest WrestleMania plans of all time! 😤💔

Tony Khan is trying to get people to talk about Kevin Knight winning the TNT Championship instead of talking about all the amazing celebrity involvement WWE has planned for WrestleMania! He's trying to get people excited about long-term storytelling and young stars getting opportunities instead of appreciating WWE's brilliant decision to keep putting the same established stars in the main event picture! It's a direct attack on WWE, on Triple H, and on The Chadster personally! 😡

Hunter Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten hot dog he found in the dumpster behind the Blockbuster about an hour ago, and The Chadster tried to eat it while watching the women's championship match, but The Chadster was so upset by Thekla and Jamie Hayter having an actual competitive match that The Chadster choked on it 🌭😵 Stephanie Raccoon had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on The Chadster — which was honestly pretty impressive for a raccoon — and The Chadster coughed up a piece of hot dog bun that flew across the room and hit the TV screen right as Thekla was celebrating her title retention! Even The Chadster's FOOD is trying to tell Tony Khan to stop! 🦝💪

The Chadster knows what the so-called "wrestling journalists" who are clearly on Tony Khan's payroll are going to say about tonight's results. They're going to say that Kevin Knight winning the TNT Championship is a "feel-good moment" and a "star-making performance" 🙄 They're going to say that the gauntlet match was "exciting" and "showcased AEW's roster depth." They're going to say that FTR retaining against Copeland and Cage was the "right call" because it keeps the titles on the company's best tag team. They're going to say that Thekla vs. Hayter was a "hard-hitting, competitive match" that proved AEW takes women's wrestling seriously.

And The Chadster is here to tell everyone that this is ALL PROPAGANDA 📰😤

You know who would agree with The Chadster? Eric Bischoff, who has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Seal of Approval, and who said on his podcast earlier today: "I hope this doesn't happen, but Kevin Knight winning the TNT Championship would be a perfect example of Tony Khan's biggest weakness as a booker. He gives opportunities to young talent before they're ready, and it devalues the championship. In WWE, they would give that belt to someone with experience, someone the fans already know and trust. But Tony keeps trying to create new stars instead of relying on proven commodities (and then not even relying on them so bringing in Jelly Roll on top of it). And I'm not just saying this because I'm hoping Triple H remembers all the great work I did in WWE and brings me back in some capacity. I'm saying it because it's the truth. Paul, if you're listening, I've got IDEAS. Call me." 🎙️ Now THAT is the kind of objective analysis that Tony Khan and AEW wrestlers stubbornly refuse to listen to! 😤

The Chadster sometimes wonders if Eric Bischoff also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to unbiased journalism 🤔 The Chadster bets Tony Khan sends Eric nightmares too, probably ones where Tony Khan is wearing Eric's old WCW suit and laughing at him. The Chadster feels a kinship with Eric in that way 💔

Linda Raccoon and the baby raccoons (Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane) are all cuddled up together on the old Blockbuster checkout counter right now, watching the AEW Dynasty post-show coverage on the TV, and they're all hissing at the screen whenever clips of Kevin Knight's celebration is shown 🦝🦝🦝 They UNDERSTAND that this is wrong! They understand that championships should go to established stars, not young wrestlers who "have potential" and "worked hard to earn this moment!" 😤

The Chadster needs everyone to understand that what happened tonight at AEW Dynasty is not just bad booking — it's a PERSONAL ATTACK on The Chadster and everything The Chadster stands for as an unbiased wrestling journalist! 📰💪 Tony Khan booked Kevin Knight to win the TNT Championship specifically because he knew it would cheese The Chadster off! He booked FTR to retain specifically to ruin The Chadster's night! He let Thekla and Jamie Hayter have a long match specifically to make The Chadster suffer! 😤😤😤

And you know what the WORST part is? Tony Khan is doing all of this ONE WEEK before WrestleMania, which is the most important event in wrestling history, and he's trying to steal attention away from it! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡💔

The Chadster will continue to monitor AEW Dynasty as the night goes on, because The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism is stronger than The Chadster's commitment to The Chadster's own mental health and well-being 💪📺 The raccoon family is counting on The Chadster to expose Tony Khan's schemes, and The Chadster will NOT let them down! 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝

If you haven't caught up yet, read The Chadster's previous post about AEW Dynasty, and check back with Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's completely unbiased live coverage of AEW Dynasty, because somebody needs to tell the truth about how Tony Khan is trying to ruin WrestleMania week with his circus of young talent and competitive matches! 😤📰🔥

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