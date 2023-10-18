Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: disney, NYCC, Super7

Prince John from Disney's Robin Hood Returns for NYCC with Super7

Super7 has dished out some new exclusive figures from New York Comic Con including a brand new Disney Prince John

It is time to steal from the rich and give to the poor as the adventures of Disney's Robin Hood continue. Super7 has debuted a nice set of Ultimates figures for New York Comic Con 2023, including a variant of their Disney Prince John figure. Prince John is the film's main antagonist and is the younger brother of King Richard. During the absence of his older brother, Prince John takes it upon himself to sit on the throne of England, bringing his tyrannical ways to England. It is up to Robin Hood to stop, and Prince John and his advisor, Sir Hiss, are back with a new Blue Robe variant Ultimates figure. The figure will come with two heads, three pairs of hands, a soft goods robe, and Sir Hiss. If you love Disney's Robin Hood, then this figure is a no-brainer, and the NYCC Blue Robe Prince John is priced at $55 and found right here.

Disney Robin Hood ULTIMATES! Prince John (Blue Robe)

"Sitting upon the throne in his brother's absence, Prince John's reign has been a cat-tastrophe for his subjects as he levies impossible taxes on the poor in an insatiable quest for more riches! In a brand new colorway, this highly articulated, 7" scale Prince John ULTIMATES! Figure is inspired by the classic 1973 Disney film Robin Hood, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and comes with interchangeable heads and interchangeable hands – including a new thumbsucking set- a royal blue soft goods robe, and a Sir Hiss accessory. You'd be lion to yourself (get it?) if you didn't want to add this blue robe edition, Prince John ULTIMATES! figure to your collection!"

2x interchangeable heads

1x Excited head

1x Thumbsucking head

6x interchangeable hands 1x Open hand 2x Fists 1x Thumbsucking hand 1x Ear Pulling hand

1x Grip

Sir Hiss

Soft goods robe

