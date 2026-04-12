Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: biopic, Michael, michael jackson

Michael Biopic: Lionsgate Releases Final Trailer

Lionsgate revealed the final trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic, showcasing his solo career before its April 24 theatrical release.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops a final teaser trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic.

The trailer spotlights Jackson's iconic solo career, from Off The Wall to Bad, with glimpses of the Jackson 5 era.

Michael promises a glamorous portrayal, skimming over major controversies and focusing on career highlights.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film follows in the footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody’s engaging storytelling style.

Lionsgate has released one final trailer for their upcoming biopic Michael, a modern retelling of the career of Michael Jackson. It's only a minute-long trailer, and basically serves as a highlight reel of all the major points of Jackson's solo career from 1979's Off The Wall, 1983's Thriller (which everyone practically owned), through the height of his popularity, the Jackson 5 reunion, and the early parts of 1987's Bad. With small bits going back to his childhood and his years as one of the members of the Jackson 5.

While the trailer does an amazing job of showcasing the highlights of the King of Pop's rise, it's also pretty clear it's going to stray away from a lot of the controversies along the way, and will probably not even come close to anything he did during the 90s. When the first trailer came out back in November, our own Jeremy Konrad called the film "polarizing." Considering it's being produced by the same people who made the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, it should come as no shock that we'll probably only see a handful of the hard times Jackson experienced, and not so much of the controversial ones. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, debuted its first trailer this morning. Written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

About Michael

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of his life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins. The film will be released in theaters on April 24.

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