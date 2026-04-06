Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel
New Masters of the Universe Mattel Brick Shop Set Coming Soon
New Masters of the Universe collectibles are coming soon from Mattel including new Brick Shop sets bringing battles to brick form
Article Summary
- New Eternia Flight Fight Building Set brings Masters of the Universe action to the Mattel Brick Shop in 2026.
- Set includes 411 pieces to build Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled vehicles from the live-action film.
- Features 10 NanoWorld figures such as He-Man, Teela, Tri-Klops, plus villain characters in dynamic poses.
- Special-effect pieces and movie-accurate details let fans recreate epic aerial battles from the MOTU universe.
Masters of the Universe Building Set: Eternia Flight Fight
Pre-Order – Amazon.com (#ad)
"The Rotons and Fright Fighter hover silently, slicing anything in their way. Recreate the heroes' epic escape from Subternia, complete with 10 NanoWorld figures, special effects, and authentic details. The clash of good and evil is yours to build and display. Collect all the Masters of the Universe building sets by Mattel Brick Shop and build the movie; each sold separately."
- Build Epic Battles: Buildable Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled vehicles from the Masters of the Universe film.
- Assemble Your Army: Bring your scene to life with 10 NanoWorld figures featuring swappable poses, including He-Man and Teela.
- Authentic Movie Details: Recreate the scene with poseable Fright Fighter wings and tail, plus extra pieces to pose figures mid-air.
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