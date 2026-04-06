New Masters of the Universe Mattel Brick Shop Set Coming Soon

The new Masters of the Universe Eternia Flight Fight Building Set is an action-packed construction kit coming soon from the Mattel Brick Shop. This new set lets fans build Eternia and recreate a dramatic aerial battle from the upcoming Masters of the Universe (2026) film. War returns to Eternia as Prince Adam returns home, ready to free his people and restore freedom. This set comes with 411 pieces and builds articulated vehicles from the live-action film: Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled.

A high-stakes escape from Subternia is nicely captured here, and Mattel has also included ten NanoWorld figures to enhance your display. This will include already sculpted and non-articulated 1" versions of He-Man, Teela, Tri-Klops, and plenty of villains for our heroes to take on. The Mattel Brick Shop has also included special-effect pieces for this MOTU set, including bursts of light and explosion elements, which will help add more visual excitement than other brick sets. There are a lot of new Masters of the Universe collectibles dropping for the upcoming 2026 film, and each one brings something new and fun to the table. Pre-orders for the Eternia Flight Fight set are already live at $43.78 with a July 2026 release date.