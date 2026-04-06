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New Masters of the Universe Mattel Brick Shop Set Coming Soon

New Masters of the Universe collectibles are coming soon from Mattel including new Brick Shop sets bringing battles to brick form

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Article Summary

  • New Eternia Flight Fight Building Set brings Masters of the Universe action to the Mattel Brick Shop in 2026.
  • Set includes 411 pieces to build Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled vehicles from the live-action film.
  • Features 10 NanoWorld figures such as He-Man, Teela, Tri-Klops, plus villain characters in dynamic poses.
  • Special-effect pieces and movie-accurate details let fans recreate epic aerial battles from the MOTU universe.

The new Masters of the Universe Eternia Flight Fight Building Set is an action-packed construction kit coming soon from the Mattel Brick Shop. This new set lets fans build Eternia and recreate a dramatic aerial battle from the upcoming Masters of the Universe (2026) film. War returns to Eternia as Prince Adam returns home, ready to free his people and restore freedom. This set comes with 411 pieces and builds articulated vehicles from the live-action film: Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled.

A high-stakes escape from Subternia is nicely captured here, and Mattel has also included ten NanoWorld figures to enhance your display. This will include already sculpted and non-articulated 1" versions of He-Man, Teela, Tri-Klops, and plenty of villains for our heroes to take on. The Mattel Brick Shop has also included special-effect pieces for this MOTU set, including bursts of light and explosion elements, which will help add more visual excitement than other brick sets. There are a lot of new Masters of the Universe collectibles dropping for the upcoming 2026 film, and each one brings something new and fun to the table. Pre-orders for the Eternia Flight Fight set are already live at $43.78 with a July 2026 release date.

Masters of the Universe Building Set: Eternia Flight Fight

Pre-Order – Amazon.com (#ad)

"The Rotons and Fright Fighter hover silently, slicing anything in their way. Recreate the heroes' epic escape from Subternia, complete with 10 NanoWorld figures, special effects, and authentic details. The clash of good and evil is yours to build and display. Collect all the Masters of the Universe building sets by Mattel Brick Shop and build the movie; each sold separately."

  • Build Epic Battles: Buildable Roton, Fright Fighter, and Sky Sled vehicles from the Masters of the Universe film.
  • Assemble Your Army: Bring your scene to life with 10 NanoWorld figures featuring swappable poses, including He-Man and Teela.
  • Authentic Movie Details: Recreate the scene with poseable Fright Fighter wings and tail, plus extra pieces to pose figures mid-air.

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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