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Masters of the Universe: Brand New Standees Debut At CinemaCon

Straight from CinemaCon, we have first looks at brand new Masters of the Universe theaters standees and artwork.

Masters of the Universe is one of the big films taking over Vegas this week at CinemaCon, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground reporting from the convention. Tonight we have a look at four brand new standees coming to theaters to promote the film, with some of our best looks yet at the characters. The highly anticipated film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Needs To Open Tomorrow

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after how they were burned in 1987, but it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually correctly tied it into Adam's history, that I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the characters' looks, and even Skeletor sounds pretty great. That Trap Jaw scene in that trailer though. Man, I cannot wait for this. NOw I have to figure out how to get these standees to my house.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

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