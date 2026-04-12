Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: New Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

Lionsgate has released a new poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, ahead of the new trailer, which debuts tomorrow.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a striking new poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

A highly anticipated new trailer is set to debut tomorrow, promising fresh footage and story hints.

Brief new footage was teased recently during an official franchise lookback video.

Lionsgate skips CinemaCon this week, ramping up their own marketing push for the film.

Lionsgate dropped some very brief snippets of new footage for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping when it released an official franchise lookback the other day, and tomorrow, we're going to get some more. A new poster for the film has been released, and it's really pretty looking and actually looks like something out of Midsommer rather than a Hunger Games movie. It seems like Lionsgate and the rest of the team are doing a pretty good job of showing up the passage of time through the changing aesthetics of the world. The post on social media sharing the new poster revealed that we're also getting a new trailer tomorrow as well. Lionsgate is absent from CinemaCon this week, so they'll need something to stay in the new cycle since they decided to sit this one out.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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