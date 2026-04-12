Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, Digger, mortal kombat 2, supergirl, Warner Bros

Warner Bros At CinemaCon: Supergirl, Mortal Kombat 2, More On Display

Amid all of the things going on with the company, Warner Bros brought a bunch of looks at their upcoming films to CinemaCon this year.

Article Summary Warner Bros is showing off standees and posters for Supergirl, Mortal Kombat 2, and Digger at CinemaCon 2026.

CinemaCon runs April 13-16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and this year could be Warner Bros' biggest yet.

Warner Bros' presentation will be interesting given ongoing news around the Paramount and Skydance merger situation.

Digger remains one of the most anticipated films of the year, and CinemaCon is the perfect time for more details.

Warner Bros has a bunch of standees and posters on display for some of the biggest films of the year at CinemaCon 2026 in Vegas, and our own Kaitlyn Booth and Denzel Eslinger are on the ground out there and bringing us looks at it all. Here we have first looks at new standees and posters for Supergirl, Mortal Kombat 2, and Digger. While these may not be brand new, these are the things you will see in the lobby of your local theater. Man, that Supergirl one is sweet. Hey Wanrer Bros- send one of those my way, would ya?

Warner Bros Always Has A Great Presentation At CinemaCon

On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of Cinema United, we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past thirteen years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our fourteenth show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 13 – 16 April, 2026 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office.

Warner Bros always has a killer presentation at CinemaCon, and this year should be…uhh…interesting to say the least. I don't know how much they will discuss the Paramount stuff, but I do know that I want as much information on Digger as they are willing to dish out, because that is one of my most anticipated films of the year, and we hardly know anything about it. This is the time to tell us. Keep it locked here all week long as we cover everything about the convention.

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