35 Mobility Aid Crutches Given Away Alongside Edge Of Spider-Verse #3
Last week, ahead of today's publication of Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 from Marvel Comics, featuring the Sun-Spider version of Spider-Man, the writer Tee Franklin tweeted "#SunSpider #giveaway! @SmartCrutchUSA & I are giving away 8 FREE #mobilityaid #crutches starting tomorrow! Follow both myself and #SmartCrutches on Twitter & IG share the giveaway & post a comment here:"
To Enter:
– Follow us (@smartCRUTCHUSA) and MizTee Franklin (@MizTeeFranklin) on Instagram.
– Follow us (@smartCRUTCHUSA) and MizTee Franklin (@MizTeeFranklin) on Twitter. Link is in our bio!
– Share this giveaway on your story.
– Post a comment on this photo once you have followed all four accounts!
Giveaway Rules:
– One winner will be chosen at random each day from September 14th to September 21st.
– Winner will be announced via our Instagram Stories each day.
– Each winner may select 1 set of smartCRUTCHES of any size, and may choose any decal design we have available on our website. Giveaway only includes a set of our Standard Rubber Crutch Tips, and does not include a set of Upgraded Crutch Tips.
– Each individual can only win one set of crutches.
– You must be following all four accounts to enter.
– This giveaway is only open to residents of the United States.
– This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.
– By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram's terms of use.
Well, eight crutches given away was the plan. I have just checked in and… they have currently given away thirty-five sets of crutches! The only thing to be aware of is that they don't quite work like Sun-Spider's. Not yet anyway.
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220812
(W) Dan Slott, Tee Franklin, Various (A) Nathan Stockman, Jethro Morales, Various (CA) Josemaria Casanovas
SPIDER-HAM! SPIDER-MOBILE! SUN-SPIDER! SPINSTRESS! You know the first two, but you may not remember the Amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of our Spidersona contest! She gets her own story here! And Spinstress is a brand new Spider-Princess who sings, talks to a spider and kicks villainous butt! And the writers of the Broadway smash hit COME FROM AWAY are bringing her in for a landing!In Shops: Sep 21, 2022
SRP: $4.99