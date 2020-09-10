Astron Star Soldier Returns After 43 Years, Bronx Heroes In Trumpland

Ray Felix and Tom Sciacca have written and drawn a new graphic novel based on Tom Sciacca's Astron Star Soldier who he created and published in Astral Comics #1 back in 1977. 42 years later, he is band up to date in a new graphic novel being published days before the Presidential Election of 2020. October 28th sees the publication of Bronx Heroes In Trumpland by Tom Sciacca and Ray Felix from Arsenal Pulp Press. It looks like it might just be a little partisan.

Here is how Astron Star Soldier was described:

It is the future…1983…and Captain James L. Hunt sets out on a one way journey into space. Disaster strikes when he crashes into another ship manned by a lone "Bionaut" called Astron. Somehow the accident merges both beings into one gestalt entity. With two minds now inhabiting one superpowered form, they return to Earth, where as Astron Star Soldier he/they defend the planet from space villains.

And how he originally looked, with a cover by Mike Grell.

And gere's the listing for the new graphic novel.

BRONX HEROES IN TRUMPLAND GN

ARSENAL PULP PRESS

JUL209247

(W) Ray Felix, Tom Sciacca (A) Tom Sciacca, Ray Felix

The Bronx Heroes take on their biggest foe of all, President Donald Trump, in this hilarious and boldly subversive comic book. Astron Star Soldier is an astronaut/alien warrior who first appeared in Tom Sciacca's Astral Comics #1 in 1977. Black Power is an African American superhero, war veteran, and former boxer who first appeared in Ray Felix's comic A World Without Superheroes in 1993. As the Bronx Heroes dedicated to eradicating criminals and fighting injustice, they join forces to confront their greatest foe ever-an evil supervillain named Donald Trump.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $11.95