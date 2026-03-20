Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: absolute, pride

DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits with Absolute, Next Wave, Black Label, Elseworlds, Dream Girls and more

Article Summary Explore DC Comics' full June 2026 solicitations, packed with major new series, specials, and collected editions

Celebrate Pride Month with Justice League: Dream Girls and other LGBTQIA+ focused stories and events

Don't miss Summer of Supergirl, new Elseworlds tales, Absolute Universe books, and key event tie-ins

Catch top creators tackling heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Lobo, Titans, Martian Manhunter, and more

June sees the Supergirl movie coming out. And it's Pride Month. There's a lot on DC Comics' June 2026 solicits and solicitations…. currently uploading a lot of images, but until then here's the text…

SUMMER OF SUPERGIRL SPECIAL #1

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL, MARK WAID, and GAIL SIMONE

Artist: BELÉN ORTEGA, CIAN TORMEY, and EMMA KUBERT

Cover Artist: BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY and PABLO VILLALOBOS

Supergirl movie variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

The quiet town of Midvale is shaken to its core when Supergirl finds herself face-to-face with the galactic bounty hunter, Lobo. Can the Maiden of Might stand up to the Main Man? Plus, two bonus stories celebrating Supergirl as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El!

SUPERGIRL #14

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, BRUNO REDONDO, and CHRISSIE ZULLO-UMINGA

Supergirl movie variant cover by JIM LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Nothing can stop Black Flame as she continues to amass power in Kandor. Meanwhile, Lena Luthor searches for Supergirl before it's too late for the bottled city. Will Lena's new invention be the key to turning the tide of the battle? Can Kara learn the secrets of the S-Matrix before they're all found by Black Flame?!

ACTION COMICS #1099

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: SKYLAR PATRIDGE and PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KEVIN WADA and DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Supergirl movie variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

After defeating Xotar, Superboy and the Justice League turn their attention to another mystery unsolved. The rocket ship that brought Clark to Earth has been activated. Could this be the key to finding Superman?

SUPERMAN #39

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SANFORD GREENE, ARIEL DIAZ, CHRIS BURNHAM, and AARON BARTLING

Supergirl movie variant cover by STANLEY ARTGERM LAU

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Superboy-Prime loves comics. He's a Wednesday Warrior and has read a lot of continuity. But a classic Superman villain has banished Prime into different issues he hasn't read! Get ready for a wild ride across the DC Universe as Prime is dragged kicking and screaming across past events, lost reboots, relaunches, and restarts! If he doesn't find his way back to Metropolis, he will be lost forever!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #14

Writer: DAN SLOTT

Artist: LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RAIKO, JUAN FERREYRA, and STEPHANIE HANS

Supergirl movie variant cover by MITCH GERADS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Something has gone horribly wrong with the Kryptonite Trials at Steelworks…and Jon Kent's life will never be the same again. Plus, a major turning point for the entire country of El Caldero…and every title in the Superman line. Guest-starring: Steel, Superwoman, and Tomorrow Man!

THE DEADMAN #1

Writer: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist: MARTÍN MORAZZO

Cover Artist: MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI

Next Level variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Foil variant cover by MARTÍN MORAZZO

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

In the millisecond following his murder, the soul of shifty circus aerialist Boston Brand was commandeered by the goddess Rama Kushna, who deputized the erstwhile performer's ghost with a sacred spectral assignment: the Custodian of All Souls! Now Brand floats—begrudgingly—through this bluegreen purgatory we call Earth, upholding the Laws of Spiritual Math and protecting humanity from evil—even if they can't see or hear him. Open up to this new era of DC's most lively deceased superhero—the Deadman—in a story about life, death, and everything in between…replete with paranormal activity, possessions, and a profusion of other poignant peculiarities.

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE #1

Writer: ETHAN PARKER and GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Artist: ROD REIS

Cover Artist: ROD REIS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE, GUILLEM MARCH, and HOMARE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Kara Zor-El lives a life of small problems. How are you supposed to hold a floppy little baby like her new cousin Kal? Who should she ask to the spring formal? And when will her father and her uncle Jor-El stop squabbling? But the planet Krypton has big problems…like the militaristic dictator Zod ruthlessly crushing dissent and threatening to unleash the planet's most dangerous weapons on the opposition. And when things boil over and Krypton begins to burn, Kara and her infant cousin will find themselves trapped together in a prototype rocket, struggling to survive in a hostile universe that doesn't care if they live or die…and which might prefer the latter! Breakout writers Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (Eisner Award nominee Kill Your Darlings) join visionary artist Rod Reis (New Mutants) to tell the story of teenage Kara and infant Kal, sent on their journey through the stars together, not apart…that is, as long as Kara can keep him alive!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DREAM GIRLS—A DC PRIDE EVENT #1

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD, NICOLE MAINES, and GREG RUCKA

Artist: NICOLA SCOTT, J. BONE, BRANDT&STEIN, and CLAIRE ROE

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

Connecting variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Fresh off the events of Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on the island of Themyscira…living their best lives as princess and champion of the Amazons! But wait—weren't they just having a blowout friendship fight on the Watchtower, right in front of half the League? And who's this mysterious man that just washed up on their shores, insisting Dreamer leave paradise with him to save the world? And why does this heroic origin story and its increasingly strange and shifting landscape feel both familiar and wrong all at once? It's almost like…they're lost in a dream? Also featuring a BATWOMAN back up story by Greg Rucka and Claire Roe!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DREAM GIRLS—A DC PRIDE EVENT #2

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD, NICOLE MAINES, MORGAN HAMPTON, and STEVEN UNDERWOOD

Artist: STEPHEN SADOWSKI, VINCENT CECIL, MIKEL JANÍN, BRANDT&STEIN, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and others

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MATEUS MANHANINI

Connecting variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

The Key was once a villain who could infect the dreams of even the most powerful heroes through complex chemical cocktails. Now, in Dreamer, he sees a way to control the dreamscape for real–if he can craft a fantasy compelling enough to make her surrender to him. If only Dreamer's best friend Galaxy didn't keep interfering! How did she even get into the dreamworld, anyway? No matter. When you push the right buttons, even the strongest friendship can be shattered… Also featuring a GREEN LANTERN CORPS back up story by Morgan Hampton, Steven Underwood, and Alitha Martinez!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DREAM GIRLS—A DC PRIDE EVENT #3

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD, NICOLE MAINES, and G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: BRANDT&STEIN, ROSI KÄMPE, MARIA LLOVET, and more!

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

Connecting variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Galaxy's in for a rude awakening—literally! When her connection to the dreamscape is suddenly cut off and she's thrust back into reality on the Watchtower, she finds herself at the center of an explosive debate over the status of her Justice League membership…during which a secret from her last mission is brought to light. Meanwhile, the Key reshapes the dreamscape to give Dreamer the one thing she's always truly wanted… Also featuring a POISON IVY back up story by G. Willow Wilson And Maria Llovet!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DREAM GIRLS—A DC PRIDE EVENT #4

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD and NICOLE MAINES

Artist: BRANDT&STEIN, ROSI KÄMPE, and more!

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ROBIN ZOMBIE HIGGINBOTTOM

Connecting variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Will an isolated and untethered Dreamer surrender herself, at long last, to an unholy union that would give the Key power to exact his revenge on the Justice League once and for all? Not if Galaxy's got anything to say about it! Speak now or forever hold your peace in this frightful finale issue!

LOBO #4

Writer: SKOTTIE YOUNG

Artist: JORGE CORONA

Cover Artist: JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, MIKE DEL MUNDO, and FRANK CHO

Supergirl movie variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

Jason Momoa cameo cover By DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

It's the crossover we planned before you could demand it! Kara Zor-El and Lobo Lo-Bo finally meet again, and this date is going to be one for the record, boo— yeah, we said date, prove us wrong! We're hearing that the solicit text for the Summer of Supergirl Special proves us wrong…Well, who are you going to believe? Right, yeah, that makes sense…But whose story is going to be more fun? The same story, told two ways? Rushamon to your local comic store, and order them both now!

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #4

Writer: TONY FLEECS

Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, DAVID AJA, and CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Slade's got a job to do, and he can't afford any distractions. Enter: Ravager, his deadly daughter. But is she here to save Deathstroke or kill him? It's Take Your Kid to Work Day in this very special, kill-crazy family reunion issue.

BATWOMAN #4

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: DaNi

Cover Artist: DaNi

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, DAVID TALASKI, and GERALD PAREL

DC Pride variant cover by BETSY COLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Batwoman has declared war against the Dark Faith, and the body count continues to rise. As her actions raise alarms among friends and foes alike, the Question has come to Petalon in search of answers. But what she uncovers will force Kate into the most desperate fight of her life. If you thought last issue's climax was shocking, just wait until you see what Greg Rucka and DaNi have in store as their acclaimed Next Level series continues!

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #2

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI

Artist: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN MORA, MATTEO SCALERA, and JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Barbara Gordon is alone, imprisoned, and outnumbered by the very criminals she put away. Without her team, she's going to have to fight to survive on her own. Someone at Supermax has her in their crosshairs. Barbara is being hunted, but she's about to learn that in prison, there's nowhere to hide… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amancay Nahuelpan continue to put Barbara through her paces as DC's most surprising Next Level series continues!

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #3

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, TODD NAUCK, and STEPHEN GREEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Lorraine is on the hunt for the only person who can bring Ronnie back from the brink: Martin Stein. But what did Martin do to cause such a rift between him and Ronnie to begin with?

ZATANNA #3

Writer: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ADAM HUGHES, DAVID TALASKI, and CHRISSIE ZULLO-UMINGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Downed by a bullet enchanted with unknown magic, Zatanna is in dire straits. Can she survive by tapping into her newfound power as the Prime Magus of the universe? Meanwhile, Agent Di Manes of the Department of Occult Affairs is preparing for his own grand finale—one that will show Zatanna exactly where he stands.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, NICK DRAGOTTA, and DOUG MAHNKE

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS BRUNNER

$4.99 us | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1

Writer: CHE GRAYSON and SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: BENGAL

Cover Artist: BENGAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, SOZOMAIKA, and KAARE ANDREWS

Foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #2

Writer: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, RILEY ROSSMO, and KAARE ANDREWS

1:25 variant cover by MATÍAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against—or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers—Mia Dearden—and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #21

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: DILLON SNOOK

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY DODSON, and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #20

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, JUAN FERREYRA, and JOHN GIANG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

It's Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus [REDACTED] in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #15

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: SID KOTIAN

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DEXTER SOY, MARCIO TAKARA, and WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Jo's journey deep into space has revealed more questions than answers. What intergalactic war has she found herself in the middle of, and can she save Earth before it's too late?

ABSOLUTE FLASH #16

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: NICK ROBLES

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE, CHUMA HILL, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

As Wally races to find the answers about the mysterious S.T.A.R. Labs founders, the Rogues have resurfaced with a new mission: secure Grodd and his father before they take over Colorado!

BATMAN #10

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 6/3/26

The GCPD's "Operation Peregine" struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics!

POISON IVY #45

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, KYUYONG EOM, and MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA

DC Pride variant cover by DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out!

NIGHTWING #139

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist: JORGE FORNÉS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BEN HARVEY and GABRIEL HARDMAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

A new prosecutor is determined to hold Nightwing accountable for his alleged crimes, challenging Blüdhaven's once beloved hero to turn himself in to the police. As long-buried bodies surface beneath the city's highway, Dick Grayson must confront the cost of his choices and decide whether saving Blüdhaven means finally facing the law.

CATWOMAN #88

Writer: TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist: DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MICHAEL WALSH, and W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Catwoman's return to Gotham City just keeps getting worse and worse thanks to Black Mask and his mysterious new benefactor. Plus, things get a bit hairy for ol' Slam Bradley.

HARLEY QUINN #63

Writer: ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist: CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY & RACHEL DODSON, and DERRICK CHEW

DC Pride variant cover by STEPHEN BRYNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Oy vey! I been facing off against my latest foe, the Monochromatic Man, and lemme tell ya something, this guy ain't messing around. He's turning my world into some kinda Dutch angle nightmare! But if that ain't bad enough, I got the whole dang GCPD after me too.

HARLEY & IVY: LIFE & CRIMES #6

Writer: ERICA HENDERSON

Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX and AMY REEDER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Harley and Ivy are getting a whole lot closer, but wait, what's this?! Clayface has joined the party, and literally nobody invited him. Has anyone pointed out that he's the color of poop and not clay? What's up with that? We don't know, and frankly, it's been way too many years for us to change it now! Let's get this show on the road! BUY, BUY, BUY! We want to make more of this series, and we need your money to do it!!!!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1110

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KEVIN NOWLAN and DAVE JOHNSON

DC Pride variant cover by ANGEL SOLORZANO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Black Canary thinks she has granted shelter to a lost, scared little girl. But Batman and Green Arrow know the truth. Dinah has unknowingly taken in a trained assassin. As the Dark Knight and the Emerald Archer race to warn Black Canary, the question isn't who the girl is but rather, can they get to Dinah before it's too late?

BATGIRL #20

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TIRSO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

A murder in Gotham's streets leads Batgirl to a crime scene with no discernible clues—only the words "Forget-Me-Not." As the investigation unravels, Cassandra Cain discovers disturbing gaps in her own memory. With no leading suspect to fight and no answers on the streets, she must go inward to find the truth.

WONDER WOMAN #34

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, INHYUK LEE, and ANNIE WU

DC Pride variant cover by FATIMA WAJID

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of "The Wonder War" Act One!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #20

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, NATHAN SZERDY, FABRIZIO DE TOMASSO, and YASMÍN FLORES MONTANEZ

Supergirl movie variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

DC Pride variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Lex Luthor and the Dark Knight are the heart of the mystery surrounding Brainiac Queen's return, and a surprising connection between the two men is driving a wedge into the JLU. Meanwhile, the mission to shepherd the JLU's power repository from the Watchtower to Oa goes awry, and you'll never believe that it was all Guy Gardner's fault. Well, I mean, you might believe that. I do.

JSA #20

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover Artist: PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

The Spectre has taken hold of the JSA with one mission: find a new host! But as the JSA fight their former ally, they need to split up and get to the bottom of what has become of the spirit of vengeance!

NEW TITANS #36

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: MARCUS TO

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and JONBOY MEYERS

DC Pride variant cover by RACHAEL STOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

With their towers all destroyed in the aftermath of DC K.O., the Titans set up shop in a new yet familiar location! But who are the Titans in this new era? What is their purpose? And does it have anything to do with the Heart of Apokolips that Cyborg is hiding in the basement?

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #9

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and KYUYONG EOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

After a face-off with Pyrrhos, Superman has won the support of the Fourth World, but it's not going to be enough. As Kryl-Ux grows more powerful, he also grows less human, and Osul's time is running out. Superman needs one more ally who's been hidden in the Phantom Zone: the matriarch of the House of El, Kara Zor-El.

THE FLASH #34

Writer: RYAN NORTH

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JOE QUINONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Mr. Terrific is helping Wally understand the new superpower he's been experiencing and has come up with a way to test it. But when that results in the Flash seeing a vision of a dark future—okay, maybe not that dark but at least "concerning"—Central City overrun by a Gorilla Army!—he knows precisely where he needs to go to stop it. Can one man, even if he is objectively pretty fast, survive in the middle of enemy territory when all those enemies are really strong, super-intelligent gorillas? You'll find out in this issue! Plus: It all leads to a second experiment, with even greater consequences!

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #18

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY and STEPHANIE HANS

DC Pride variant cover by BRUKA JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Aquaman finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, only to find out he's not the only one there—Hal Jordan joins him in a jailbreak among the stars! A union between the lost Green Lantern and the Emperor to the stars points the way toward a major sea change for the DC Universe!

GREEN LANTERN #36

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: IG GUARA

Cover Artist: EDDY BARROWS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

What's it like running into your ex-girlfriend, who is also a superhero and happens to be the daughter of Earth's Green Lantern, after a few years? Well, why don't you come along and find out as Jade returns to help, and Kyle investigates a series of murders involving several fast-food joints all around L.A.!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #17

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Trying to keep the new Manhunters from stealing Ophidian, Effigy goes supernova on the sun, turning it into a black hole as the Lanterns race past the event horizon to save Ophidian and reverse the effects before Oa and New Thanagar plunge into frigid ice ages.

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #52

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Supergirl movie variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/17/26

Batman and Travis Morgan, the Warlord, must work together to combat the greatest threat to this underground kingdom—the Tyrannosorcerer! But where is Superman? In search of a new way to augment his powers that will shock you!

BIZARRO: YEAR NONE #2

Writer: KEVIN SMITH and ERIC CARRASCO

Artist: NICK PITARRA

Cover Artist: NICK PITARRA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARTÍN MORAZZO and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

Trapped on a backward planet of backward doppelgängers doing backward versions of everything they would normally do, the extremely frontward Jimmy Olsen and Perry White find themselves wondering: Will we ever get home again? At least their host—a backward version of Superman—seems to be accommodating of their stay. But if everything is backward on this planet, then what's the opposite of accommodating? Uh-oh.

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #5

Writer: BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist: MARCO FERRARI

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by ANNIE WU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Gotham Academy's first day of school comes with new schedules, new secrets… and a creeping sense that nothing is quite what it seems. For Olive Silverlock, the search for her missing mother takes a turn into forgotten memories, closed doors, and conversations she swears she's already had. But how do you retrace your steps when you don't remember walking?

DC X SONIC: METAL LEGION #2

Writer: IAN FLYNN

Artist: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover Artist: PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by R1C0 and DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

On Sale: 6/3/26

The worlds of the Justice League and Sonic the Hedgehog have become linked! Pulling the strings is the sinister Legion of Doom with the help of their newest member: Dr. Eggman! The pit of vipers is full of treachery and deceit, but they're even more dangerous when they set their sights on the Justice League and the Sonic Heroes! Will the villains succeed in taking out the heroes in one fell swoop!? Will both worlds fall to the Legion of Doom?!

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #2

Writer: KENNY PORTER

Artist: DANNY EARLS

Cover Artist: DANNY EARLS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GABRIEL HARDMAN and CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

Some years have passed since Jor-El made his first appearance as Superman. Since then, he's revolutionized humanity's abilities and technology. Medicine has leapt forward, agriculture is more sustainable for the environment, and the world feels safe. But people have also taken Jor-El's technology and turned it into tools to be used against others. Can Jor-El find a way to appeal to people's greater good, or has he just armed society with even more powerful weapons?

BLEEDING HEARTS #5

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by CHLOE BRAILSFORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

Can an unwitting act still count as betrayal? Poke and Mush's friendship is at its breaking point, but can you fault someone for indulging their natural instincts? With Poke's secret becoming increasingly hard to keep, it may end up being a question he must answer in front of his entire horde, in their most sacred of spaces…a shopping mall!

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY #5

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/24/26

The Brutal Dark has taken to the sky, its plan has been put into action… and all of New York is in danger! With Ezra Cain literally hanging by a thread, he'll have to rely on his old skills as a flying ace to have any chance of bringing its machinations to the ground!

END OF LIFE #5

Writer: KYLE STARKS

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/15/26

Richard Smiley has kidnapped Trent and taken him back to the abandoned Wrongdog theme park…but have the people of Pluto softened Eddie enough to care? It's a confrontation between two incredibly annoying guys, with a fallout that will leave Eddie at his lowest. Which is really saying something!

SWAMP THING 1989 #3

Writer: RICK VEITCH

Artist: TOM MANDRAKE

Cover Artist: RICK VEITCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Foil Open Order variant cover $7.99 US

On Sale: 6/25/26

After three decades of controversy and cancellation, Rick Veitch's finale to the Swamp Thing time-travel saga barrels toward its mind-bending conclusion! Swamp Thing's journey back through time has finally led all the way to the Big Bang and beyond. There, in the presence of the Source of the Multiverse, Swamp Thing must make an impossible choice: join the Source of life itself or find his way home to Abby. While 13 billion years in the future, John Constantine works his occult network while Hell itself is ablaze with villains of yesteryears forging evil into a new and terrifying form! The child of Swamp Thing, Abby Arcane, and John Constantine, heir to the role of Earth's Elemental, is about to be born. And everything hangs in the balance.

AVENGERS / JLA #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: KURT BUSIEK

Artist: GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover Artist: GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 6/12/26

The Justice League and the Avengers battle one another across two Earths for possession of the 12 weapons that will determine the fate of both universes! While their teammates put everything they've got toward winning this most desperate game, Batman and Captain America join forces to investigate those who've set up the board…and determine if there isn't yet another game in play.

LOBO #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: KEITH GIFFEN and ALAN GRANT

Artist: SIMON BISLEY

Cover Artist: SIMON BISLEY

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by SIMON BISLEY ($6.99 US)

Lobo Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 6/17/26

Lobo is the last Czarnian in the universe—and he should know, he killed all the others to earn that title. Just one problem—he missed one. Now this next-to-last Czarnian has been arrested and remanded to L.E.G.I.O.N. custody, and Lobo must deliver his charge across the galaxy—alive. Okay, so two—two problems. Also, this prisoner has written an unauthorized biography of the Main Man, causing scandal and outrage—three! Three fraggin' problems!

SUPERGIRL AND THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #23 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: BARRY KITSON

Cover Artist: ADAM HUGHES

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by ADAM HUGHES ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

Supergirl Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages

On Sale: 6/10/26

From the moment she first arrived in the 31st century, Kara Zor-El has been convinced that the United Planets, the Legion, her life as Supergirl—even the destruction of Krypton itself—were all nothing more than an elaborate dream. It's past time for a very rude awakening…

DC W.I.P.: SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: BILQUIS EVELY

Cover Artist: BILQUIS EVELY

$14.99 | 32 pages | ISBN: 761941391892

On Sale: 6/24/26

Step into the world of comics like never before with DC W.I.P. Get up close and personal with the stunning original artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring the original art of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from Bilquis Evely! The brilliance of Evely's work can be seen like never before in this massive oversize presentation. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a-kind piece of comics history.

DETECTIVE COMICS #359 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: GARDNER FOX

Artist: CARMINE INFANTINO and MURPHY ANDERSON

Cover Artist: CARMINE INFANTINO

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 6/17/26

Killer Moth has decided to enter the protection racket, shaking down all the very wealthiest citizens of Gotham City. When he and his gang of Moth Men target millionaire Bruce Wayne, only a certain caped crusader can save the day—but it isn't who you think! Thrill to the fantastic first appearance of Barbara Gordon—Batgirl!

DC K.O.

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ and XERMÁNICO

Cover Artist: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510840

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510857

On Sale: 8/4/26

The end of the DC Universe is here! Darkseid has returned, and the Heart of Apokolips is paving the way, reshaping Earth into a brutal hellscape to set the stage for his arrival. Earth's only chance for survival is for DC's greatest heroes and villains to enter a deadly contest to determine who will face off against Darkseid in single combat. But the Omega Tournament transforms everyone who advances toward the final battle…and not everyone who enters the ring is what they appear to be.

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER VOL. 2: THE AGENCY

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510871

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508526

On Sale: 8/25/26

After the mind-altering events of the White Martian's first foray on Earth, the Agency—a shadowy group with unlimited governmental authority—comes to investigate the strange occurrences in Middleton. John must juggle his job, hiding the Martian, his expanding abilities, and his crumbling relationships, all while living out of a motel. Meanwhile, Bridget wrestles with the revelations John shared with her before his departure while single-handedly taking care of Tyler!

Superstar writer Deniz Camp (20th Century Men) and Eisner Award-winning artist Javier Rodríguez (Zatanna: Bring Down the House) continue their mind-bending, transcendental interpretation of the Absolute Martian Manhunter!

Collects Absolute Martian Manhunter #7-12.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED VOL. 2: THIS LOOKS LIKE A JOB…

Writer: by DAN SLOTT, JEREMY ADAMS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist: LUCAS MEYER, MIKE NORTON, IG GUARA, and ROSI KÄMPE

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799514305

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799514312

On Sale: 8/11/26

With Smallville under a supernatural siege, the new Steelworks facility constructed in Superman's hometown stands at the center of the conflict. Could it be a possible solution or a potential cause?! And just as tensions begin to ease, Superman and guest star Guy Gardner must join forces to save Simon Stagg's space yacht launch— and Lois—from a deadly cosmic threat! Then, the new, mysterious Prankster was the DC Universe's deadliest assassin, with a perfect kill record…until Superman saved a target. Now Superman is his next mark. This story redefines the Prankster as a top-tier rogue—no joke! Plus, after Livewire's prison release, an unholy alliance and unexpected romance with the Creeper ignites in a super-villain battle. Witness the Hardwired's rise in Superman: Chains of Love Special!

Collects Superman Unlimited #7-10 and Superman: Chains of Love Special.

JSA VOL. 3: YEAR ONE

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508885

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508892

On Sale: 8/11/26

"Their many imperfections are what will bind them together. They don't see it yet, but none of them are alone. Soon they will be drawn together by tragedy. And from that will emerge a great force. An alliance of men and women unlike any history has ever seen." Travel back to 1940 and the formation of the world's first super-team as writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Absolute Flash) and artist Gavin Guidry (The Flash, Superman '78: The Metal Curtain) explore the first days of the Justice Society of America!

Collects JSA (2025) #13-18.

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 9 THE MERGER

Writer: MARK WAID and MARK RUSSELL

Artist: ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, VICENTE CIFUENTES, LUCAS MEYER, and others

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508632

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508649

On Sale: 8/18/26

Lex Luthor and the Joker have joined forces once again, but this uneasy alliance hinges on a crucial outcome: the final defeat of both Batman and Superman. Why else would the most brilliant criminal mind of our time and the Clown Prince of Crime team up? Well, the answer will surprise you… and them!

Betrayal abounds, terror intensifies, and a major surprise is in store for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in "The Merger." Also, the World's Finest Duo travels to Earth-3 to meet their villainous counterparts!

Collects Batman / Superman: World's Finest #44-49.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 3 THE COURAGE THAT KILLS

Writer: by TOM TAYLOR

Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508991

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509004

On Sale: 8/11/26

Criminals are a superstitious lot, something the Dark Knight has long used to strike fear into their hearts in his fight to uphold justice. But what if Gotham was a city without fear? Would its citizens find freedom without inhibitions, or be driven suicidal by an inability to process mortal terror? That's exactly what Gotham's newest villain wants to find out. A mysterious, weaponized virus is discovered with a death toll already in the dozens. With the threat of a city-wide attack looming, the investigation crashes to a halt when the Dark Knight himself becomes infected. Now, in a race against time, Batman must rely on the help of Mr. Terrific, Superman, and more to find the answers he seeks before the virus takes control of his body and mind…forever.

Collects Detective Comics (1937) #1101-1106.

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND

Writer: EVAN NARCISSE and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Artist: NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover Artist: RAHZZAH

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505860

On Sale: 8/4/26

In the not-so-distant future, young hero Terry McGinnis patrols the neon-lit streets of Neo-Gotham as Batman Beyond. Meanwhile, Virgil Hawkins—better known as Static—forges a new technological revolution in Dakota City with his groundbreaking invention, the Q-Wave Energy Grid, promising clean power for all. Together, and alongside the Justice League Beyond, the heroes are united in anticipation of Earth's long-awaited induction into the interplanetary alliance known as the Cooperative. Everything seems to be going smoothly…until the menacing new villain Shutdown arrives on the scene, creating chaos and putting the planet's future at risk. At the center of all this mayhem is the unlikely but dynamic duo of Static and Batman Beyond, who must set aside their differences and work together to save the world before it's too late!

Collects Batman / Static: Beyond #1-6.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN INCORPORATED (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: CHRIS BURNHAM, YANICK PAQUETTE, J.H. WILLIAMS III, and others

Cover Artist: CHRIS BURNHAM

$125.00 US | 648 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509714

On Sale: 12/1/26

Throughout his tenure on such acclaimed comics as Batman R.I.P., Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne, and Batman and Robin, Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer Grant Morrison has brought unprecedented depth and complexity to the world of the Dark Knight. Now DC Comics is proud to present Morrison's complete run on the revolutionary title Batman Incorporated.

Collecting Batman: Incorporated (2011) #1-8; Batman: Leviathan Strikes #1; and Batman: Incorporated (2013) #1-13 and #0.

This definitive Absolute Edition also features a special sketchbook section showcasing conceptual art and designs from Morrison and collaborators Chris Burnham, Yanick Paquette, and J.H. Williams III. Complete the Morrison run of Batman in Absolute format today!

BATMAN BY TOM KING OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: TOM KING and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: MIKEL JANÍN, JOËLLE JONES, CLAY MANN, and others

Cover Artist: CLAY MANN

$125.00 US | 992 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508779

On Sale: 8/4/26

Catwoman said yes to Batman's marriage proposal, but there's much to be done before they can wed: getting a dress, finalizing the guest list, and dealing with the small matter of Catwoman being framed…for 237 murders?! If all else goes smoothly, this will be a marriage all of Gotham City can celebrate. But things in Gotham never go smoothly, especially when The Joker is ready to be the ultimate wedding crasher! And later, Batman is pushed to his limit when he discovers that his recent brutal encounters with Mr. Freeze, the KGBeast, and more were all orchestrated by the same unseen mastermind. The Penguin claims Bane is pulling the strings, but Bane is in a near-catatonic state and safely locked away in Arkham Asylum. Someone is lying…but who?

This omnibus will feature a brand-new cover by Clay Mann!

Collects Batman (2016) #33-69; The Flash (2016) #64-65; a story from DC Nation (2018) #0 ["Your Big Day"] and a story from Batman: Secret Files (2018) #1 ["The Strength"]!

BATWOMAN OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Writer: J.H. WILLIAMS III, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, and GREG RUCKA

Artist: J.H. WILLIAMS III, TREVOR McCARTHY, AMY REEDER, and others

Cover Artist: J.H. WILLIAMS III

$125.00 US | 888 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508755

On Sale: 8/4/26

Determined to dispense her own brand of justice, Batwoman wastes no time in pursuing the Lewis Carroll-inspired criminal known as Alice. But she isn't the only threat: La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of urban legend, is abducting the city's children. And when a terrifying creature of ancient myth emerges and rears its serpentine head, Batwoman must team up with another warrior who has experience slaying monsters of old: Wonder Woman! Written and illustrated by New York Times bestselling writer and illustrator J.H. Williams III (The Sandman: Overture), accompanied by W. Haden Blackman (Elektra) and Greg Rucka (Detective Comics) on writing duties with Trevor McCarthy, Amy Reeder, and more on art, Batwoman Omnibus is a can't-miss for fans of Gotham's other dark avenger!

Collects Detective Comics (1937) #854-863; Batwoman (2010) #0; and Batwoman (2011) #1-24 and #0 and Annual (2014) #1.

BIRDS OF PREY BY GAIL SIMONE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: GAIL SIMONE and others

Artist: NICOLA SCOTT, ED BENES, PAULO SIQUEIRA, and others

Cover Artist: NICOLA SCOTT

$100.00 US | 896 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508274

On Sale: 8/4/26

The Birds are back in action—smarter, tougher, and more fearless than ever. Gail Simone's legendary run continues with high-stakes missions, deep character drama, and a sisterhood that never quits. Return to Oracle, Black Canary, Huntress, and Lady Blackhawk, and meet new teammates for Simone's epic conclusion to the Birds of Prey adventures!

Collects Birds of Prey (1999) #91-108 [#100B never collected]; Birds of Prey (2009) #1-15; Convergence Nightwing / Oracle #1; and Birds of Prey Giant #1.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE DELUXE EDITION

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover Artist: PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

$34.99 US | 280 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508717

On Sale: 8/4/26

Gotham City, 1961. Helen Wayne, the "princess" of Gotham and heir of Richard and Constance Wayne has been kidnapped, and P.I. Slam Bradley finds himself embroiled in the case. As his investigation deepens, Gotham's history of police corruption and fragile race relations is revealed. And as the threat of a race riot grows with every new revelation, Slam begins to realize that the city he grew up in still has lots of secrets to hide.

This deluxe edition, written by Eisner Award–winning writer Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and illustrated by Eisner-nominated artist Phil Hester (Swamp Thing), collects Gotham City: Year One #1-6 and features a brand-new cover and foreword by Phil Hester, a director's cut of issue #1 showcasing the final lettering script and inks, behind-the scenes art by Hester, a variant cover gallery, and more!

KAMANDI BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Writer: JACK KIRBY and GERRY CONWAY

Artist: JACK KIRBY and MIKE ROYER

Cover Artist: JACK KIRBY and MIKE ROYER

$125.00 US | 896 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508786

On Sale: 8/4/26

After shaking the very foundations of the DC Universe in the 1970s with his classic Fourth World titles, comics titan Jack "The King" Kirby redirected his unstoppable artistic energy into an all-new series that would prove to be one of his most enduring creations—the post-apocalyptic world of Kamandi, the Last Boy on Earth!

This oversized omnibus edition collects issues #1-40 of the beloved classic and features informative essays from acclaimed artist and storyteller Bruce Timm and longtime Kirby collaborator Mike Royer, finally reprinted on period appropriate paper.

POWER GIRL: NEW BEGINNINGS AND OLD FRIENDS OMNIBUS

Writer: JUSTIN GRAY, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, JUDD WINICK, GEOFF JOHNS, LILAH STURGES, and AMANDA CONNER

Artist: AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, SAMI BASRI, and HENDRY PRASETYA

Cover Artist: AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS

$125.00 US | 880 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508724

On Sale: 8/4/26

Power Girl leaves her old life—and old Earth—behind to reinvent herself in New York City, but trouble continues to follow Kara Zor-L (a.k.a. Karen Starr) like a bad penny! Besides battling archenemies like the Ultra-Humanite, Satanna, and the shadowy Max Lord, the Kryptonian heroine also contends with bankruptcies, hostile takeovers, and other corporate skulduggery in this uniquely entertaining chapter of her tumultuous career. Crafted by fan-favorite creators Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Judd Winick, Geoff Johns, Sami Basri, Hendry Prasetya, and Matthew Sturges!

Collects JSA Classified (2005) #1-4; Supergirl (2005) #12; Terra (2009) #1-4; Power Girl (2009) #1-27; and a story from Wonder Woman (2006) #600 ["Fuzzy Logic"]; and includes new essays and sketches from Palmiotti, Conner, and Winick!

SUPERMAN THE TRIANGLE ERA OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Writer: DAN JURGENS, KARL KESEL, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROGER STERN, and others

Artist: DAN JURGENS, BUTCH GUICE, JON BOGDANOVE, TOM GRUMMETT, and others

Cover Artist: DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

$150.00 US | 1520 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508762

On Sale: 8/11/26

This direct continuation of the Death of Superman storyline features the debuts of Steel and the clone Superboy, plus even more unforgettable moments, such as the destruction of Coast City and Kal-El donning the black Kryptonian war suit for the first time!

Collects Adventures of Superman #500-510 and Annual (1993) #5; Action Comics #687-697 and Annual (1993) #5; Man of Steel #22-32 and Annual (1993) #2; Superman #78-88 and Annual (1993) #5; Superman / Doomsday: Hunter / Prey #1-3; Green Lantern (1990) #46; and extra collector's covers, sketches from the Reign of Supermen by Dan Jurgens, story charts and guides by Roger Stern. and various pinups!

SWAMP THING: DARK GENESIS OMNIBUS

Writer: LEN WEIN, DAVID MICHELINIE, MARTIN PASKO, and others

Artist: BERNIE WRIGHTSON, NESTOR REDONDO, THOMAS YEATES, and others

Cover Artist: BERNIE WRIGHTSON

$150.00 US | 1136 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8| Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509059

On Sale: 11/24/26

One of the greatest comics sagas ever told begins here! Presented in a two-volume, prestigious, oversize hardcover set with high-end, period appropriate paper, welcome to the complete story of Swamp Thing. In this first set (which leads directly into the Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Omnibus—with original color—coming soon!), experience the stories that changed comics forever and set the precedent for decades of groundbreaking stories and timeless runs.

Collects Swamp Thing #1-25 (the final issue completed for the first time with Joe Rubinstein and José Villarubia), The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-15, The Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1, The Brave and the Bold #122 and #176, DC Comics Presents #8, Challengers of the Unknown #81-87, and stories from Phantom Stranger #14, House of Secrets #92 and #140, and the unpublished Patchwork Man tale from the lost version of House of Secrets #141. Featuring extensive essays and never-before-seen scripts, art, and more!

THE NEW TITANS OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer: MARV WOLFMAN, GEORGE PÉREZ, and others

Artist: GEORGE PÉREZ, TOM GRUMMETT, and others

Cover Artist: GEORGE PÉREZ

$125.00 US | 1250 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508731

On Sale: 8/18/26

The legendary return of George Pérez to the Titans with Marv Wolfman ushered in a new era for these heroes! From the origin of Wonder Girl and Dick Grayson to the introduction of new villains, the return of Deathstroke, the birth of Tim Drake, new team members, the death of the Titans, and more…the end of Marv Wolfman's Titans odyssey begins here!

Collects Collects The New Titans (1988) #50-76 and Annual (1989) #5-6 [w/ Profiles]; Secret Origins Annual (1989) #3; Batman (1940) #436-442; Hawk & Dove (1989) #11-12 and Annual (1990) #1; and a story from Secret Origins (1986) #46 [The New Titans: "Tower in the Sky"].

WONDER WOMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON, JOYE MURCHISON, and ROBERT

Artist: HARRY G. PETER

Cover Artist: EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$125.00 US | 784 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509783

On Sale: 12/1/26

KANIGHER One of comics' truly iconic characters, Princess Diana of Themyscira—known to most as Wonder Woman—is the world's most popular heroine. Armed with her super-strength, magic lasso, bullet-defying bracelets, and invisible plane, she has fought evil-doers for over 75 years! Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 3 chronicles the Amazing Amazon's adventures, as written by William Moulton Marston, Joye Murchison, and Robert Kanigher and illustrated by the inimitable Harry G. Peter.

Originally published in Sensation Comics #49-69, Comic Cavalcade #14-22, and Wonder Woman #16-25, this collection includes dozens of meticulously restored stories.

DC K.O.: ALL FIGHT

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SCOTT SNYDER, MARK WAID, JOËLLE JONES, and others

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN, PETE WOODS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, and others

Cover Artist: SCOTT KOBLISH

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799512967

On Sale: 8/4/26

Darkseid is coming, and the DC Universe will be destroyed unless a champion arises from the fires of combat in this all-battle volume of incredible one-shots and tie-ins to the DC K.O. event! The heroes and villains of the DC Universe discover the limits of what they'll do to save everything, courtesy of some of comics' greatest writers and artists, collected from DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1, Aquaman #12, DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1, Titans #30, DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1, The Flash #28, Superman #33, and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1.

DC K.O.: JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799512844

On Sale: 8/18/26

As the tournament for the fate of the Earth heats up, Mr. Terrific assembles an elite Justice League squad—chosen from the time-displaced heroes from "We Are Yesterday"—to face a threat hidden within the planet's core! With the rest of the League occupied by Darkseid's brutal battle for the role of King Omega and the Watchtower under siege from fearsome parademons, only Michael Holt and his hand-picked heroes stand between humanity and the demonic Neron!

It's a mission to Hell and (hopefully) back from the pages of Justice League Unlimited (2025) #12-16!

DC K.O.: SUPERMAN

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: DAN MORA, EDDY BARROWS, and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$17.99 | 200 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508694

On Sale: 7/7/26

Can the Man of Steel and two unexpected allies learn what happened to the real Legion of Super-Heroes in time to secure Earth's future? And who will protect present-day Earth when Superman enters the tournament to become King Omega? Collects the bestselling Superman #28-35.

DC K.O.: BATTLE ROYALE

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: DAN MORA, RONAN CLIQUET, CIAN TORMEY, and others

Cover Artist: GREG CAPULLO

$17.99 US | 256 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799515487

On Sale: 8/11/26

Epic battles span the DC Universe (and more) in the unforgettable undercards to the DC K.O. tournament, starting with the Time Trapper enlisting the Justice League in the war against Darkseid! Plus, the Dark Knight battles different Batmen from his own future, Jon Kent trains a new generation of superheroes under extreme circumstances, and fighters from the farthest reaches of the DC Universe and beyond are drawn into the fray!

Collecting Justice League: The Omega Act Special #1, DC K.O. Knightfight #1-4, DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1, DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1, and DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1.

BRUCE WAYNE: NOT SUPER: THE BAT-CATASTROPHE

Writer: STUART GIBBS

Artist: BERAT PEKMEZCI

Cover Artist: BERAT PEKMEZCI

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781779528667

On Sale: 9/1/26

Trying to catch a villain in the act of villainy while trying to learn the ropes of the superhero thing has 13-year-old Bruce Wayne exhausted and struggling at school. Although, he is far more frustrated by the fact that Selina Kyle has a crush on Batman—but not him. When Jack Napier and his hulking sidekick Bane are recruited by Hugo Strange for a high-stakes heist at Gotham City Bank, Bruce will get a second chance to prove he has what it takes to defend the streets of Gotham. But Bruce gets more than he bargained for when he catches Selina helping Jack. Coming from a school full of heroes and villains, he should have known she would be more than she seems! And now Bruce will have to find a way to stop them all before they can accomplish their plan.

TEEN TITANS GO! ON STRIKE!

Writer: SHOLLY FISCH, MATTHEW CODY, IVAN COHEN, and others

Artist: DARIO BRIZUELA, MEGAN HUANG, ERICH OWEN, and others

Cover Artist: ERICH OWEN

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505921

On Sale: 8/4/26

You deserve that chocolate fountain! Cyborg and Beast Boy would never steer you wrong. Unless you went to the future with them. Or to Azarath. Or to visit the Doom Patrol for Christmas. Or on game night. Or on Valentine's Day. Maybe you shouldn't trust them. Good thing (some of) their teammates have a good head on their shoulders! Collects Teen Titans Go! issues #7-12.

AQUAMAN VOL. 2: JUSTICE LEAGUE BLUE

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist: IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, and ROD REIS

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505891

On Sale: 8/4/26

Water covers the vast majority of the Earth, and beneath the waves, Arthur Curry, known as Aquaman, reigns supreme. Yet on the surface world, the King of the Seas is out of his depth. The ocean he rules is disrespected. Aquaman and the deadly beauty Mera are ridiculed by the very humans they are sworn to protect. Humanity may not like him, but they're about to learn they do need him…as the dangers that lurk beneath the waves don't always stay there. Bloodthirsty creatures emerge from the ocean's darkest depths full of hate and hunger. Black Manta, Aquaman's deadliest enemy, hunts Arthur's former allies with deadly intent. And a strange technology is rumored to be connected to Atlantis's ancient past…and its destruction. Collects Aquaman #0-13!

BATGIRL VOL. 3: THE WAR OF SHADOWS

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508960

On Sale: 8/11/26

After a long, snowy trek through the Himalayas, Batgirl and her crew arrive at a hidden refuge deep within the mountains. But there's no time to let their guard down as the Unburied threat returns seeking blood, and Nyssa al Ghul attempts to get Batgirl to join her cause against them. Dark secrets threaten to pull Batgirl into a war she never wanted and force her to confront ghosts from her past and present. Has Nyssa truly turned over a new leaf? And will Cass align herself with old enemies to exact justice against the Unburied for the murder of Lady Shiva? Find out as writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) continues Batgirl's All In journey alongside artists Takeshi Miyazawa (Mech Cadet Yu) and Stephen Segovia (Secret Six)!

Collects Batgirl #12-16.

CATWOMAN VOL. 3: COURT OF FOOLS

Writer: TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist: DANILO BEYRUTH and PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508984

On Sale: 8/4/26

Selina Kyle is on the hunt for a precious item from her childhood connected to her mother. But when she tracks down its whereabouts, it leads her to a mysterious auction in Venice being held by a dangerous secret society and attended by a fellow Gothamite, mafioso Carmine Falcone! Will Catwoman successfully steal a piece of her history, or has the feline fatale finally bitten off more than she can chew?

Collects Catwoman (2018) #79-84.

DEADMAN BY KELLEY JONES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION (NEW EDITION)

Writer: MIKE BARON and TIM SEELEY

Artist: KELLEY JONES

Cover Artist: KELLEY JONES

$34.99 US | 368 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517672

On Sale: 7/21/26

He has gone from supernatural hero to insane spirit of evil. In this collection, Deadman faces a slew of malicious spirits and the damned humans attacked by these paranormal entities. He must save the souls of murdered carnival performers trapped in the abandoned remnants of a defunct circus train, rescue kidnapped children, and battle a tide of demons. Great power lies within Deadman, but it can only be unlocked if he faces the secrets within himself—secrets that have driven him mad. Can he save the souls of the living and the dead when he cannot save himself? Deadman by Kelley Jones: The Complete Collection showcases classic stories featuring DC's horror icon, written by Mike Baron (The Flash, The Punisher) and illustrated by the acclaimed artist Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman).

This expanded edition collects the Deadman Action Comics Weekly serial "Grave Doings" as well as Deadman: Love After Death, Deadman: Exorcism, and a new tale from Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13-16.

FIRESTORM: THE NUCLEAR MAN (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GERRY CONWAY

Artist: EDUARDO PANSICA and ROB HUNTER

Cover Artist: EDUARDO PANSICA and ROB HUNTER

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517719

On Sale: 7/21/26

Gifted with the power of the atom, the superhero known as Firestorm has the building blocks of the universe at his fiery fingertips…but pulling himself together is his biggest challenge of all. Because Firestorm is not just one hero—he's a matrix of minds, including those of students Ronnie Raymond and Jason Rausch and the brilliant Professor Stein. Fused together, the fury of Firestorm is a force to be reckoned with. But broken apart, it's a ticking time bomb…and everyone from Firestorm's worst adversaries to the U.S. government wants to have their fingers on the button. Now Jason, Ronnie, and Professor Stein are locked in a race against time—and fearsome foes like Danton Black and Major Force—to preserve the Firestorm Protocol before it falls apart. Can they outrace their enemies and harness the power, or will the fire consume them one by one? Find out in Firestorm: The Nuclear Man, a red-hot action-adventure saga from comics legend and co-creator Gerry Conway and artist Eduardo Pansica!

Collects Firestorm: The Nuclear Man stories from Legends of Tomorrow #1-6.

GREEN LANTERN: KYLE RAYNER VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: RON MARZ

Artist: DARRYL BANKS, ROMEO TANGHAL, FRED HAYNES, and others

Cover Artist: DARRYL BANKS and ROMEO TANGHAL

$34.99 US | 368 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517726

On Sale: 7/28/26

Hal Jordan had been Earth's Green Lantern—a proud hero in an even prouder tradition. But even heroes have their limits, and when his hometown of Coast City was destroyed by Mongul, Hal Jordan reached his. When refused the power to change the past by the Green Lantern Corps' creators, something inside Hal snapped. He crossed the line he had sworn he never would and stripped the Guardians of the Universe and their legendary Green Lantern Corps of every shred of power they had, killing many of them in the process. He became a man consumed with his own rage, and an era of heroism ended.

Green Lantern: Kyle Rayner Vol. 1 collects (in chronological order) Green Lantern (1990) #48-57; New Titans (1984) #116-117; and R.E.B.E.L.S. #1 from Ron Marz, Darryl Banks, and Romeo Tanghal, comics creators who reinvented Green Lantern for a new generation!

DEATHSTROKE VOL. 1: THE PROFESSIONAL (2026 EDITION)

Writer: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Artist: CARLO PAGULAYAN, JASON PAZ, LARRY HAMA, and others

Cover Artist: ACO and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517689

On Sale: 8/11/26

With a thousand enemies and a thousand kills, Slade Wilson—a.k.a. Deathstroke—is the world's greatest assassin. When an assignment in a war-torn African country leads him to an old teammate, Deathstroke discovers that his own daughter, Rose—a.k.a. the Ravager—has a price on her head. To save her life, he'll have to break his professional code and defeat his own unshakeable addiction to violence. Can Deathstroke run this gauntlet and survive with his family, his honor—his very life—intact? Find out in Deathstroke Vol. 1: The Professional, exploding from the pages of DC's blockbuster Rebirth event! This exciting volume opens a new chapter in the life of one of comics' greatest villains—crafted by the legendary writer Christopher Priest and a killer team of artists, including Carlo Pagulayan, Larry Hama, Joe Bennett, and more!

Collects Deathstroke (2016) #1-5 and Deathstroke: Rebirth #1.

BATMAN ARKHAM: CLAYFACE (2026 EDITION)

Writer: BILL FINGER, LEN WEIN, MIKE W. BARR, and others

Artist: BOB KANE, MARSHALL ROGERS, JIM APARO, and others

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH and TOMEU MOREY

$24.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517658

On Sale: 8/4/26

Washed-up actor Basil Karlo. Matt Hagen, a common crook. Preston Payne, tragic scientist. These are just a few of the many people who have claimed the name Clayface! Some of them have incredible shape-changing abilities, while others have a deadly touch that can melt a person into a puddle of protoplasm. All of them have tormented the citizens of Gotham City and been defeated by the Dark Knight and his allies. Now witness the origins of their transformations and learn their ultimate fate! Batman Arkham: Clayface collects some of the villain's greatest stories by some of the industry's greatest creators, including Ed Brubaker (Captain America), Len Wein (Swamp Thing), Mike W. Barr (Batman and the Outsiders), Darwyn Cooke (DC: The New Frontier), J.H. Williams III (Batwoman), Mike Mignola (Hellboy), and many more!

AQUAMAN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK ONE

Writer: GEOFF JOHNS

Artist: IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, and others

Cover Artist: IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, and ROD REIS

$29.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508625

On Sale: 7/28/26

Water covers the vast majority of the Earth, and beneath the waves, Arthur Curry, known as Aquaman, reigns supreme. Yet on the surface world, the King of the Seas is out of his depth. The ocean he rules is disrespected. Aquaman and the deadly beauty Mera are ridiculed by the very humans they are sworn to protect. Humanity may not like him, but they're about to learn they do need him…as the dangers that lurk beneath the waves don't always stay there. Bloodthirsty creatures emerge from the ocean's darkest depths full of hate and hunger. Black Manta, Aquaman's deadliest enemy, hunts Arthur's former allies with deadly intent. And a strange technology is rumored to be connected to Atlantis's ancient past…and its destruction.

Dive into this sensational adventure with Aquaman by Geoff Johns Book One!

Collecting Aquaman (2011) #0-13!

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM FIVE

Writer: DWAYNE McDUFFIE, IVAN VELEZ JR., JACKIE CHING, and others

Artist: JEFF MOORE, HO CHE ANDERSON, CHRISCROSS, and others

Cover Artist: DENYS COWAN and HO CHE ANDERSON

$59.99 US | 1344 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508328

On Sale: 7/21/26

The original Milestone universe ends in this final compendium that collects the remaining series runs of Static, Hardware, Icon, and Blood Syndicate. This volume also features the Heroes and Wise Son: White Wolf miniseries, plus other appearances of Static throughout the early 2000s during the height of the Static Shock animated series.

Collects Blood Syndicate #33-35; Hardware #39-50; Heroes #1-6; Icon #38-42; Milestone Forever #1-2; Static #32-45; Static Shock!: Rebirth of the Cool #1-4; Static Shock Special #1; and Wise Son: The White Wolf #1-4; plus bonus content from 9-11: The World's Finest Comic Book Writers & Artists Tell Stories to Remember #2; Superman & Batman Magazine #7; and for the first time ever, an exclusive look at the never-before-published Xombi Hanukkah Special by John Rozum and Guy Davis!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN

Writer: JEPH LOEB

Artist: EDUARDO RISSO and more!

Cover Artist: TIM SALE

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505983

On Sale: 8/25/26

Jeph Loeb teams with 10 of the greatest artists in comics for a brand-new mystery, paying tribute to the amazing artistic legacy of the late Tim Sale! Loeb has returned to the world of The Long Halloween for its much-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy.

This collection includes Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1-10 and Batman: The Long Halloween Special, Loeb and Sale's final collaboration and the prelude to The Last Halloween.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 2: YEAR ONE (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: NICOLA SCOTT and BILQUIS EVELY

Cover Artist: NICOLA SCOTT

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508878

On Sale: 8/11/26

The island of Themyscira is a paradise. Far from Man's World, the Amazons live a life of physical, intellectual, and emotional perfection…and isolation. But then an aircraft from another civilization crash-lands on the Amazons' island and changes their lives forever. Princess Diana has lived her entire life in her homeland's blessed air. Her friends, her lovers, and her mother are all here. But this glimpse of a world outside stirs a higher calling within her. An entire planet cries for help. A whole world needs her protection. And the gods would see her fail. But Diana of Themyscira is a woman of destiny. A woman of power. A woman of wonder… The legendary Wonder Woman creative team of Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott reunite for Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Year One! Exploding from the blockbuster DC Rebirth event, it's the untold origin of the Amazon Princess, her archenemies Ares and Cheetah, and more!

Collects Wonder Woman (2016) #2, #4, #6, #8, #10, #12, and #14.

DC FINEST: GREEN LANTERN: HARD-TRAVELING HEROES

Writer: DENNIS O'NEIL, JOHN BROOME, and GARDNER FOX

Artist: NEAL ADAMS, GIL KANE, and others

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

$39.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510277

On Sale: 7/28/26

One of the greatest eras of Green Lantern comics begins in this DC Finest collection marking the handoff from the classic Gardner Fox/John Broome era to Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams's groundbreaking reinvention of the series that paired Hal Jordan with Oliver Queen—a.k.a. Green Arrow.

Collects Green Lantern stories published between July 1968 and March 1971 from the pages of Green Lantern (1959) #62-82; The Flash (1958) #191; and World's Finest (1941) #201.

DC FINEST: JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: CRISIS ON EARTH-X

Writer: LEN WEIN, CARY BATES, MARTIN PASKO, and others

Artist: DICK DILLIN, FRANK McLAUGHLIN, and others

Cover Artist: NICK CARDY

$39.99 US | 624 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508830

On Sale: 8/4/26

In this volume, members of the JLA and JSA from Earth-2 are unexpectedly transported to Earth-X, where they must help that world's heroes defeat a Nazi regime that won World War II. But it's not all danger and doom, for amidst the chaos, the JLA finds time to save Christmas and attend an intergalactic wedding!

Collects Justice League of America (1960) #103-132.

DC FINEST: SUICIDE SQUAD: THE NIGHTSHADE ODYSSEY

Writer: JOHN OSTRANDER and KIM YALE

Artist: LUKE McDONNELL, BOB LEWIS, and others

Cover Artist: JERRY BINGHAM

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508540

On Sale: 7/21/26

Rick Flag and his motley crew of conscripted villains return! As the Squad's notoriety grows, its activities attract the attention of Batman. Plus, the team finally discovers Nightshade's mysterious origin.

Collects Suicide Squad (1987) #11-20 and Annual (1988) #1; The Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1; The Flash (1987) #12; Manhunter (1988) #1 and #6; Justice League International (1988) #13; Deadshot (1988) #1-4; and Checkmate (1998) #1 and #8.

DARK NIGHTS: METAL: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover Artist: GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$9.99 US | 280 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508809

On Sale: 8/4/26

It's a mystery that connects generations. Rare, powerful metals appearing throughout Earth's history, granting phenomenal powers—even life. These metals don't appear on Earth's periodic table, because they aren't from this world. Now these metals will be used to make a connection between our world and a world of nightmares known as the Dark Multiverse. And this bridge between worlds will be created through a human soul—Bruce Wayne! One of the biggest events in DC history is here! Master storytellers Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo reunite after their smash-hit Batman series for a shocking, action-packed epic.

Collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, plus tie-in issues Batman: Lost #1 and Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1!

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US: YEAR ONE: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: JHEREMY RAAPACK, MIKE S. MILLER, and others

Cover Artist: JHEREMY RAAPACK

$9.99 US | 416 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508564

On Sale: 7/21/26

Superman is Earth's greatest hero. But when the Man of Steel can't protect what he holds most dear, he decides to stop trying to save the world…and start ruling it. Now the Last Son of Krypton is enforcing peace on Earth by any means necessary. Only one man stands between Superman and absolute power: Batman. The Dark Knight will use any method at his disposal to stop his former friend from reshaping the world in his shattered image… As action-packed as the video game phenomenon that inspired it, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One tells the story of a world gone mad and the godlike men and women who seek to set it right, one battle at a time. Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing) with art by Jheremy Raapack (Resident Evil), Mike S. Miller (A Game of Thrones), and more!

Collects Injustice: Gods Among Us #1-12 and Annual (2014) #1.

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