80,000 Attend Angoulême Fringe Replacement, "Le Grand Off"

80,000 attended the Angoulême fringe replacement collection of events dubbed "Le Grand Off" in France this month

As Bleeding Cool has covered in depth, this year's Angoulême Comics Art Festival, or FIBD, was cancelled after a mass boycott by comic book creators and publishers protesting the owners and organisers. Instead, the traditional fringe events banded together with local government funding "Grand Off" event stepped in to fill the void left by the unprecedented cancellation of the 53rd Angoulême. According to reports to Bleeding Cool, what could have been a sombre year for comic enthusiasts turned into a celebration of resilience, with thousands flocking to free exhibitions, signings, and gatherings that evoked the festival's early, less commercial roots.

Spanning about 60 venues, the program featured around 150 activities, including exhibitions, author meet-and-greets, roundtables, concerts, and youth-oriented workshops. Highlights featured autograph sessions at the Cosmopolite bookstore, performances in the Champ-de-Mars gallery, and a village for independent publishers at the Chais Magelis. Publishers like Akileos, Bliss Éditions, and Delirium brought international guest appearances, drawing crowds from Spain and Italy.

Attendance estimates hovered in the tens of thousands, approximately 80,000 according to some reports, a fraction of the FIBD's usual 200,000, but impressive for a last-minute endeavour. Participants raved about the relaxed vibe, with shorter lines for dedications and a focus on genuine interactions over commerce. Artist Frédéric Felder called it a "very nice surge" and a "note of hope," while Bernard Lambert likened it to the intimate salons of the 1980s. Lille-based cartoonist Fabien Rypert, returning after two decades, described the atmosphere as "extraordinary" and the event a "true popular salon."

Local bookseller Pascal Dulondel reported sales nearing normal levels, defying fears of a 40% drop, though some noted the economic ripple effects on hotels and eateries from the smaller scale. Municipal councillor Gérard Desaphy praised the collective effort, calling it a "promising sign" for the festival's revival. Indeed, the Grand Off included forward-looking touches, like Franky Baloney's quirky exhibition featuring a mock teleportation booth proclaiming "Angoulême 2027, c'est parti!"… or, let's go! As plans solidify for a reimagined international event in 2027, free from the controversies of 9e Art+, the Grand Off has proven that the spirit of bande dessinée in Angoulême remains part of the DNA, show or no show. 2027 will see whether or noy that can return ebveryone en masse…

