Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, jonathan hickman, late, ultimate

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe Finale Is Now Six Weeks Late

Marvel's Ultimate Universe Finale by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli will be six weeks late.... so far

Article Summary Ultimate Universe Finale #1 delayed to June 10, making the series six weeks late and disrupting Marvel's timeline.

The Ultimates #24 and Ultimate Endgame #5 have both faced multiple delays, affecting story continuity.

Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1 still scheduled for May, raising questions about its timeline ties to Endgame.

Marvel teases one last Ultimate title, "What If The Ultimate Universe Survived the Secret Wars," for July 2026.

It is rather ironic that the Ultimate Universe pitched itself as a comic book series running in real time. A month in publishing time equals a month in continuity time. Which means, when the comics are late, it is a) very ironic and b) an issue for the whole concept playing out across the line.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, The Ultimates #24, the final issue, was solicited for the 1st of April but delayed until the 20th of May. Ultimate Endgame #5 solicited for the 22nd of April, delayed until the 3rd of June. We suggested that, if that were the case, one might also expect the Ultimate Finale and Reborn: Ultimate Impact books to be delayed.

Well, Ultimate Universe: Finale #1, solicited for the 29th of April, has now slipped to the 10th of June, one week after the Endgame final issue. Reborn Ultimate Impact, telling the stories of the impact of The Maker's Origin Boxes on the Marvel Universe, however, is still on for the 20th of May. Maybe it is less reliant on the events of Ultimate Endgame?

Oh, and of course, even though Marvel Comics promised this is the end for the Ultimate Universe, there is one more Ultimate title, courtesy of the return of the What If line, news that Bleeding Cool also broke out of ComicsPRO… What If The Ultimate Universe Survived The Secret Wars? by Alex Paknadel and CAFU for the 1st of July 2026…

Ultimate Universe: Finale by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5) by Chris Condon, Stefano Caselli

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE ENDGAME! Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

by FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE ENDGAME! Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616! WHAT IF… THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SURVIVED THE SECRET WARS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by CAFU

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/1

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