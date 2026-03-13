Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, catwoman, flash, green lantern, jsa, nightwing, poison ivy, supergirl, Titans, wonder woman

Twenty Leaked Advance Looks At The Future Of DC Comics (Spoilers)

Twenty Leaked Advance Looks at the Future of DC Comics courtesy of... well, DC Comics I suppose (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC Comics teases major future storylines with "Things To Come" variant covers packed with spoilers.

Harley Quinn faces betrayal by Poison Ivy, and the Batfamily appears to be in grave danger.

Batman contends with the Minotaur and new love interests while major threats emerge for Superman and Flash.

The Reign of the Superboys, alien invasions, and universe-spanning battles shake up the DC Universe.

In March and April, DC Comics is running a bunch of "Things To Come" variant cardstock covers, and each and every one is a spoiler of some sort… or at least a tease of upcoming storylines. So what can we glean from the below? Put your deductions in the comments, and maybe I'll do a second piece highlighting the best observations… bonus points for something that hasn't been revealed in solicitations yet.

Harley Quinn has seen Poison Ivy betray her, but her future seems to lie with the Batfamily. Especially as Poison Ivy seems to have coffins prepared for them. The Minotaur is at the heart of everything threatening Batman, as well as another new love interest to add to Dr Zeller. Jonanthan Kent and Damoian Wayne are under threat from the Matriarch, and it looks like Flash may have upset the Justice League over… something. Aquaman is going for Starro in his universal expansion of Atlantis, but then so is Cheetah. Nubia comes to Superman and there appears to be an alien invasion of Smallville in the past… that's enough to start you off…

HARLEY QUINN #61 CVR E MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

JSA #18 CVR C CIAN TORMEY THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

BATMAN #8 CVR F JORGE JIMENEZ THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

NIGHTWING #137 CVR D DENYS COWAN THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

CATWOMAN #86 CVR E MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

BATGIRL #18 CVR C TAKESHI MIYAZAWA THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #18 CVR E AARON BARTLING THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR (DC K.O.)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1108 CVR D PETE WOODS THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

WONDER WOMAN #32 CVR E JORGE FORNES THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

POISON IVY #43 CVR E MARCIO TAKARA THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #50 CVR H VASCO GEORGIEV THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

GREEN LANTERN #34 CVR E JOHN GIANG THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #15 CVR D ARIEL COLON THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

FLASH #32 CVR D GAVIN GUIDRY THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #16 CVR D ARIEL COLON THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

NEW TITANS #34 CVR D FICO OSSIO THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR

SUPERMAN #37 CVR E EDDY BARROWS THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #12 CVR E LUCAS MEYER THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

SUPERGIRL #12 CVR E AMY REEDER THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

ACTION COMICS #1097 CVR D SKYLAR PATRIDGE THINGS TO COME CARD STOCK VAR (THE REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS)

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