95,000 Copies Of Red Sonja #0 Ordered For Free Comic Book Day 2023 The Red Sonja 50th anniversary celebration comic book series launches from Dynamite Entertainment this July.

The Red Sonja 50th anniversary celebration comic book series launches from Dynamite Entertainment this July, but this Saturday sees a preview in Red Sonja #0 for Free Comic Book Day. And here's a preview of that preview, by Torunn Grønbekk, Walter Geovani, Omi Remalante Jr., and Simon Bowland.

This advance setup of the story shows how Red Sonja has found herself running from the law. The She-Devil With a Sword is seemingly caught red-handed, in the midst of a murder with blood on her hands. Of course, that isn't quite what happened. But she'll find herself fleeing and trying to figure out how to clear her name. The issue also features a flashback to Red Sonja's earliest years, with a reprint of "The Temple of Abomination" from Roy Thomas and Dick Giordano originally released as Marvel Feature #1 in 1975. Red Sonja was originally created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics in 1973 as part of Conan's world, partially inspired by Robert E. Howard's character Red Sonya of Rogatino.

Dynamite has already confirmed orders of around 95,000 copies of Red Sonja #0 that will be stocked by retailers – who generally have to pay around 20 cents a copy, so do bear that in mind when picking up your free copy. And you may be lucky, the Free Comic Book Day title also comes with a 1:250, 1:500 and 1:1000 variant cover editions.

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0

DYNAMITE

DEC220005

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Nick Bradshaw

The 50th Anniversary of Red Sonja begins here, with all-new adventures! With a new film on the horizon, Dynamite Entertainment opens the flood gates of Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen