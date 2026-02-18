Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: seven of nine, star trek

A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine

A brand new Star Trek series is launching in 2026 from IDW Publishing, with Captain Seven Of Nine leading the USS Enterprise

The series explores post-Picard adventures as Seven leads a secret mission into uncharted regions of space.

Star Trek: Zero Point launches October 2026, starring Raffi Musiker with a focus on AI and Federation defense.

Specials for Star Trek’s 60th anniversary bring new stories from top creators, celebrating six decades of Trek.

IDW Publishing is to launch a new Star Trek ongoing series in May 2026, named simply Star Trek, and with Seven Of Nine as the Captain of the USS Enterprise-G. Set after the events of Star Trek: Picard, the comic book series will be written by Christopher Cantwell, with art by Dennis Menheere and lettering by Jodie Troutman. Star Trek will see Seven Of Nine lead the Enterprise on a top-secret mission to a hidden region of space, beyond the four charted quadrants of the Star Trek galaxy as we know it, to investigate a mysterious power that threatens to unravel the Federation, for the 60th anniversary of the series.

We will also get another new series, launching in October Star Trek: Zero Point, written by Charlie Jane Anders and set alongside the ongoing Star Trek series, with Seven's partner Raffi Musiker, tasked with leading a new crew aboard a starship tasked with using a new predictive artificial intelligence built to be the vanguard defending the Federation from the threats of tomorrow before they even begin.

"As we look back on 60 years of Star Trek, we celebrate a story universe that has actually always been about looking forward—a shared dream swirling within the daunting wonder and awe of the stars," Cantwell said in a statement provided to io9. "I discovered Star Trek at the age of 10 and my life was never the same. The worlds, the people, the stories that wrestled with the work it takes to build community and consensus, to establish and hold sacred values like peace and harmony, the tenuousness of truce amid a galaxy of agendas and perspectives. That is the magic of Star Trek—the kaleidoscopic wonder of its complex themes and notions."

"In building a brand new Star Trek adventure, we seek to do just that: create something brand new, something that looks entirely forward into the hope of the complete—and at times frightening—unknown, all as our ensemble of characters stands shoulder to shoulder, facing the expanse of an adventure never dared before," Cantwell continued. "There is an abundance of incredible mythos that Star Trek has given us over six decades, but with this launch we seek to shed that past even as we embrace its best qualities."

"I've loved Star Trek for as long as I can remember—literally, some of my earliest memories are of wearing a homemade Starfleet uniform and waiting to get beamed up," Anders added in a statement to io9. "I'm putting all my favorite Trek things into this comic: problem solving, ethical dilemmas, identity crises, and above all, chosen family."

"At the same time, I'm determined to write a Trek comic that newbies can read with no homework required: there are no easter eggs, no callbacks to deep lore," Anders concluded. "Anyone who loves Becky Chambers or Martha Wells ought to be able to pick up this comic and get a fun science fiction story about artificial consciousness and exoplanets. Also, I'm talking to tons of physicists to get the most accurate science I can into this comic. I'm having the time of my life."

May will also see Star Trek: Celebrations 2026, the return of IDW's pride anthology and September will debut IDW's 50-page Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special with Dana Gould, Ryan North, Derek Charm, David Walker, Megan Camerena, and more, with covers by Michael Cho, John Tyler Christopher, Chris Fenoglio, and others, for stories across the sixty years.

