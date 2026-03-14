Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Rumble, The Smurfs

Sonic Rumble Unveils Limited-Time Smurfs Collaboration

Sonic Rumble confirmed that they will have a new update launch next week, along with a brand-new collaboration with The Smurfs

Article Summary Sonic Rumble launches a limited-time collaboration with The Smurfs starting March 16, 2026.

Exclusive Smurfs character skins and event stages available through the Event Pass and Red Star Ring Shop.

New Party Rumble mode introduces over 30 unique minigames for fast, casual multiplayer action.

Toy Capsules system and enhanced rewards like extra Daily Claw Machine tries and improved Friends feature added.

SEGA has revealed a brand-new event coming to Sonic Rumble next week, as The Smurfs will join the fray for a limited-time. The short version is that you'll see several iconic characters from the franchise arrive in the title to run alongside you, along with special courses themed around the series and films. Plus, the game will get a new update with some additional permanent content and upgrades. Enjoy the trailer here and info below as the update arrives on March 16.

Sonic Rumble – March 2026 Update

In addition to introducing the new game mode Party Rumble, the update will also add a new Toy Capsules system and implement various gameplay enhancements to further evolve players' experience. With this update, the game will officially relaunch under the title Sonic Rumble Party. During the event period starting Monday, March 16 at 1 AM PT until Wednesday, April 15 at 1 AM PT, exclusive Smurfs collaboration Skins will be available in the Event Pass and Red Star Ring Shop. Players will be able to join battles as Smurfs characters as well as participate in special collaboration stages.

New Game Mode – Party Rumble: Party Rumble is a new mode centered around intuitive and easy-to-play Minigames that can be enjoyed in a single round. Up to 8 players can participate, and over 30 brand-new Minigames created exclusively for Party Rumble will be added. Players looking for quick and casual fun can enjoy Party Rumble, while those seeking a deeper experience can continue playing modes such as Ring Survival, choosing the mode that best suits their playstyle.

Party Rumble is a new mode centered around intuitive and easy-to-play Minigames that can be enjoyed in a single round. Up to 8 players can participate, and over 30 brand-new Minigames created exclusively for Party Rumble will be added. Players looking for quick and casual fun can enjoy Party Rumble, while those seeking a deeper experience can continue playing modes such as Ring Survival, choosing the mode that best suits their playstyle. New System: Toy Capsules: Toy Capsules is a new system where the result progresses based on the number of rounds played, allowing players to earn Skin fragments. Rewards change as the system is upgraded. Toy Capsules also provides a chance to obtain Puzzle Pieces. By collecting Puzzle Pieces and completing puzzles, players can earn additional rewards such as Red Star Rings.

Toy Capsules is a new system where the result progresses based on the number of rounds played, allowing players to earn Skin fragments. Rewards change as the system is upgraded. Toy Capsules also provides a chance to obtain Puzzle Pieces. By collecting Puzzle Pieces and completing puzzles, players can earn additional rewards such as Red Star Rings. Feature Improvements & Reward Expansions: Red Star Rings can now be obtained through the Season Pass. Free attempts for the Daily Claw Machine increased from once per day to four times per day. Improved usability for the Friends feature.



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