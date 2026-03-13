Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bradley cooper, margot robbie, ocean's prequel, Warner Bros

Ocean's Prequel: Bradley Cooper Is Rumored To Direct, Write & Star

A new report suggests that Bradley Cooper will not only star in the Ocean's Prequel film but is also in talks to direct and write as well.

Article Summary Bradley Cooper is rumored to write, direct, and star in the upcoming Ocean's Prequel film.

The Ocean's Prequel recently lost director Lee Isaac Chung due to creative differences.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were previously attached to star, with Robbie also producing the project.

The film is set as a 1960s European period piece, taking the Ocean's franchise in a new direction.

Recently, we learned that the Ocean's Prequel film had lost its director, Lee Isaac Chung, which is a pretty big blow to the production. However, it sounds like there might be someone else who is looking to step up, and it was someone who was already reportedly involved with the production. Back in October, it was reported that Bradley Cooper had joined the cast of the film, and now The Wrap is reporting that Cooper could be stepping up to direct and write it as well. However, nothing has been signed at this time, but Cooper has been directing, writing, and starring in quite a few projects these days, so it would make sense if he were the one Warner Bros. decided to tap.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, teaming her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that incorporate that technology into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which got Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara.

In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors requiring livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting was uncertain. Robbie's casting was confirmed in October 2025, along with Bradley Cooper signing on and confirming that Lee Isaac Chung would direct, though Chung left the project due to creative differences in March 2026.

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