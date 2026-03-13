Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Dakota Incident, dan mora, milestone, New History of the DC Universe, printwatch

Finally, DC Reveals Dakota Incident Second Print Details With Dan Mora

Finally, DC Comics reveals the Milestone Comics revival in The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident second print details with a cover by Dan Mora

Article Summary DC Comics confirms a second printing for The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident one-shot

Retailer demand surged after initial sell-out and high aftermarket prices for Dakota Incident #1

Second print features a new Dan Mora cover spotlighting popular Milestone character Static

Comic arrives in stores April 22, 2026, with Final Order Cut-Off for retailers set at March 30

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics had announced a second printing of The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident, the comic book that explained the one-line dismissal of the Milestone Universe in the main series, with a clever, meta-textual dig at its own publisher, while also lining up the Milestone characters to potentially return in the DC Universe – as Static made a full blown appearance in the DC's K.O. spinoff one-shot, The Kids Are All Fight. Bleeding Cool also reported that the comic book reached the very top of the Top Ten Hottest Comics of the week, made our Top Ten Bestseller List for comic books sold that week, and then saw sales on eBay top $25. Clearly, there was an immediate case for a second printing, and DC announced it. However, they didn't update the system so that retailers could actually order it, and they started complaining. Certain creators on the book contacted Bleeding Cool and wondered if we could highlight the situation. Which caused its own controversies. And now, a week later, DC Comics has revealed the cover to the second print, by Dan Mora, featuring Static.

Available in comic shops on the 22nd of April, DC Comics has just updated the ordering listings on Lunar Distribution. Retailers, who may have had customers coming in for the last week to request a second print, have not been able to add those orders until now, have somewhere to go… and a Final Order Cut-Off date for those orders, on the 30th of March.

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing Cvr B Dan Mora Card Stock Var

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

A CAN'T-MISS NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE SPIN-OFF TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH! Written by Joseph P. Illidge, Stephanie Williams, Morgan Hampton and Nikolas Draper-Ivey Art by Carlo Pagulayan, Valentine De Landro and Edwin Galmon Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Unviverse, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present…

Retail: $5.99

Initial Due Date: 3/30/2026

FOC Date: 3/30/2026

In-Store Date: 4/22/2026

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