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Doctor Who, Crystal Lake & Daredevil: Born Again: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, Pete Hegseth & CNN, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who lost episodes previewed and heading to BBC iPlayer in April.

Crystal Lake series drops new Friday the 13th prequel images on Peacock for horror fans.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 teaser poster teases a major NYC showdown for Marvel's hero.

BCTV Daily Dispatch covers the latest TV news on The Vampire Lestat, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more trending shows.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Larry David/HBO, Drag Race, The Boys: Vought Rising, Always Sunny, Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, Pete Hegseth/CNN, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Pitt, Euphoria, Dungeons & Dragons, Scarpetta, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 14th, 2026:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Contract Signings > Press Conferences

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Keeping Quiet About Hulu Pilot Details

Larry David Tackles U.S. History in New HBO Sketch Comedy Series

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18: "A Toast to Alyssa Edwards" Tonight!

The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Signals Filming Wrap, Offers Thanks

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Eps "All Fairly Large": Day

Crystal Lake: Peacock's Friday the 13th Prequel Pics Get to The Point

Daredevil: Born Again S02 Teaser/Poster: The Battle for NYC Begins

Pete Hegseth Rolls Out Weak SNL/Colin Jost Impression, Bashes CNN

The Vampire Lestat Track "All Fall Down" Gets Official Lyric Video

Doctor Who Lost Eps "The Nightmare Begins," "Devil's Planet" Previewed

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Trailer Offers Some New Clues

The Pitt S02E11 Trailer Previews Dr. Robby's Encounter with ICE Agents

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies on Lost Episodes Being Found: "Daleks!"

Euphoria Composer Labrinth Makes It Clear: He's Done with HBO Series

The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who/Netflix, The Pitt: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Shield Creator Shawn Ryan on FX Series' Legacy, 24 Years Later

Doctor Who: Lost "Daleks" Eps Discovered; BBC iPlayer Debut in April

Sheriff Country S01E12 Preview; New "Fire Country" Crossover Details

Fire Country S04E12 Preview; New "Sheriff Country" Crossover Details

Dungeons & Dragons Launches 1983 Animated Series YouTube Stream Today

Boston Blue S01E12 Preview: "St. Patrick's Day" Parade Threat Looms

Scarpetta Stars Simon Baker & Hunter Parrish Discuss Benton's Journey

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 10 Thoughts: Boring by Design

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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