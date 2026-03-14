Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Crystal Lake & Daredevil: Born Again: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, Pete Hegseth & CNN, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Pitt, and more!
Article Summary
- Doctor Who lost episodes previewed and heading to BBC iPlayer in April.
- Crystal Lake series drops new Friday the 13th prequel images on Peacock for horror fans.
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 teaser poster teases a major NYC showdown for Marvel's hero.
- BCTV Daily Dispatch covers the latest TV news on The Vampire Lestat, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more trending shows.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Larry David/HBO, Drag Race, The Boys: Vought Rising, Always Sunny, Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, Pete Hegseth/CNN, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, The Pitt, Euphoria, Dungeons & Dragons, Scarpetta, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 14th, 2026:
WWE SmackDown Preview: Contract Signings > Press Conferences
Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Keeping Quiet About Hulu Pilot Details
Larry David Tackles U.S. History in New HBO Sketch Comedy Series
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18: "A Toast to Alyssa Edwards" Tonight!
The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Signals Filming Wrap, Offers Thanks
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Eps "All Fairly Large": Day
Crystal Lake: Peacock's Friday the 13th Prequel Pics Get to The Point
Daredevil: Born Again S02 Teaser/Poster: The Battle for NYC Begins
Pete Hegseth Rolls Out Weak SNL/Colin Jost Impression, Bashes CNN
The Vampire Lestat Track "All Fall Down" Gets Official Lyric Video
Doctor Who Lost Eps "The Nightmare Begins," "Devil's Planet" Previewed
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Trailer Offers Some New Clues
The Pitt S02E11 Trailer Previews Dr. Robby's Encounter with ICE Agents
Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies on Lost Episodes Being Found: "Daleks!"
Euphoria Composer Labrinth Makes It Clear: He's Done with HBO Series
The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who/Netflix, The Pitt: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Shield Creator Shawn Ryan on FX Series' Legacy, 24 Years Later
Doctor Who: Lost "Daleks" Eps Discovered; BBC iPlayer Debut in April
Sheriff Country S01E12 Preview; New "Fire Country" Crossover Details
Fire Country S04E12 Preview; New "Sheriff Country" Crossover Details
Dungeons & Dragons Launches 1983 Animated Series YouTube Stream Today
Boston Blue S01E12 Preview: "St. Patrick's Day" Parade Threat Looms
Scarpetta Stars Simon Baker & Hunter Parrish Discuss Benton's Journey
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 10 Thoughts: Boring by Design
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!