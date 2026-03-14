Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail Reveals Details For Version 4.1 Update

Honkai: Star Rail has a new update coming out later this month introducing Ashveil to the roster as well as a new festival event and more

Article Summary Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.1 introduces Ashveil, a new 5-star Lightning-Type character on The Hunt Path.

New Star Rail FEST event brings open zones, interactive activities, and story content to Planarcadia.

Wispae War Saga debuts as a tactical minigame, challenging players with unique strategy battles and rewards.

Players can earn free warps, explore new Divergent Universe content, and enjoy double-reward events in 4.1.

HoYoverse has revealed new details for the next update coming to Honkai: Star Rail, as Version 4.1 will arrive later this month. The update will add Star Rail FEST, a new exhibition event, as well as added a new 5-star character in Ashveil to the roster. We have the full rundown of everything being added to the game below as it will launch on March 25, 2026.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 4.1

After arriving at Planarcadia, the Trailblazer successfully obtained the mask of the supplicant to participate in the Phantasmoon Games and defeated the hottest local streamer Sparxie, becoming the top-tier trending of Planarcadia. Currently, in order to carry forward the spirit of Trailblazing, and give the people of Planarcadia a chance to keep up with Star Rail, Pearl, the CEO of Planarcadia, has decided to collaborate with the members of the Astral Express to hold a grand exposition called Star Rail FEST, themed around the adventurous journey of the Astral Express. With the much-anticipated Star Rail FEST about to commence, in the background the Phantasmoon Games are unfolding with unstoppable momentum, as the War of the Supplicants is on the verge of eruption — What direction will the story take next?

As a large-scale celebration honoring the legendary experiences of the Astral Express, Star Rail FEST will feature three major open zones: the Belobog Zone, Xianzhou Luofu Zone, and Penacony Zone. Citizens of Planarcadia can board a special Pom-Pom front shuttle express through Interplanar Jump to enjoy the highlights of their trailblaze journey. Here, you can witness giant balloon figures modeled after Supreme Guardian Cocolia and the Destruction Engine in battle, immerse yourself in the heart-pounding duel against the Lord Ravager Phantylia at Scalegorge Waterscape, and charge headlong at The Great Septimus under the tune of Robin's singing. On the other hand, as the organizer of this FEST, the headquarters of Pearluxe Corp — Pearluxe Tower — will also be one of the latest areas to be unlocked for exploration. Inside the tower, not only will a newly ultra-poseable model, "Alloy King Pom-Pom," be on display, but also a variety of mechatron-themed interactive activities that attendees won't want to miss!

As a key figure in the latest stage, Ashveil will officially become a playable character. This "detective unreliable," who typically presents a lazy and relaxed image, will truly showcase his serious and dependable side at this time. At the end of the last story stage, Ashveil entered the Phantasmoon Games and began investigating the murder case that occurred in the Dovebrook District. This time, Ashveil will continue to work alongside the Astral Express Crew to uncover the conspiracy hidden beneath the surface of the elation feast, in order to deliver justice for the fallen.

As a 5-star Lightning-Type character on the Path of The Hunt who will be available throughout the entire Version 4.1 Warp, Ashveil revels in the thrill of the hunt in combat. When he uses his Technique during Map Exploration, it can inflict a Stunned state on enemies within a certain range. After entering combat, Ashveil increases the CRIT DMG of all allies and selects one enemy to become the "Bait." As long as the "Bait" is on the field, the DEF of all enemies will be reduced. When Ashveil uses his Skill on the "Bait" again, he will deal extra DMG and recover Skill Points for the team. Centering on the "Bait" target, Ashveil will launch a continuous Hounding Pursuit. When a teammate attacks the "Bait," Ashveil unleashes a Follow-Up ATK and gradually accumulates "Gluttony" in combat. He can consume "Gluttony" to further enhance this unit's Follow-Up ATK capabilities. Aside from launching consecutive Follow-Up ATKs against the target, after securing a kill, he will continue to deal DMG to the next enemy, much like a wolf pack driven by Hunger, he will never stop being On the Heels of his prey before crushing all their throats.

On the other hand, the new version is set to launch with an entirely new activity: the Wispae War Saga. The Trailblazer can lead various types of wispae soldiers to battle in the Graphia Academy. By employing different strategies, upgrading wispae, and using spell cards and capsules with different effects, the Trailblazer can defeat powerful champions within the academy and unlock new wispae companions. In addition to the rewards available for completing challenges, after finishing challenges within the Graphia Academy, the Trailblazer can engage in more challenging matches against outsider adversaries, gaining a diverse experience in gameplay and progression.

In addition to the many features mentioned above, there are even more exciting elements to look forward to in version 4.1. First, players can receive 10 wraps simply by logging in after the version launches. After the update, the Divergent Universe will enter the new Arcadian Chronicles phase. The Trailblazer will be able to freely choose areas to explore using "Waypoint Pass" cards representing different regions, along with a newly added upgradeable system — "A Mask of Elation" to unlock more rewards. Furthermore, the double-reward events Planar Fissure and Garden of Plenty will also be available in this version, helping players obtain more Planar Ornaments and Upgrade Materials.

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