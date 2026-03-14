Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Leaks, newlitg
Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks in The Daily LITG, 14th of March 2026
Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Twenty advance leaked DC Comics looks led LITG's top stories on Bleeding Cool this week
- Catch up on the latest in comics, pop culture, and industry news—yesterday and the past seven years
- See major headlines from DC, Marvel, TV, collectibles, and comic events from across the globe
- Celebrate comic creator birthdays and sign up for the LitG Daily Mailing List for more insights
Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Twenty Leaked Advance Looks At The Future Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane, Venom, Eddie Brock, Carnage & Spider-Man Farce (Spoilers)
- The JLA/Avengers Crossover Regret That Tom Brevoort Still Clings To…
- Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe Finale Is Now Six Weeks Late
- J Scott Campbell's Cover Collection From Marvel In June
- The Drama: Official First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released
- Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Marvel Comics Silver Surfer Figure
- Absolute Batman #19 Will Be Late From DC Comics… But Not By Much
- Comic Store In Your Future On Tom Brevoort And Variant Covers
- TOLDJA: Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Finally, DC Reveals Dakota Incident Second Print Details With Dan Mora
- Ram V, Evan Cagle & Anand RK's Deicidium Added to Free Comic Book Day
- Printwatch: D'Orc #1 Gets Fourth Printing, White Sky #1 Gets Third
- Marvel To Publish An X-Men '97 Season Two Prelude In June
- The Four Bidders For Angoulême Comic Art Festival Replacement, Named
- Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce – Daily LITG, 13th of March 2026
LITG one year ago, Batman Vs Jason Bateman
- State Farm Does Justice to Batman, Catwoman, Joker & More in New Ad
- Bosch Author Michael Connelly Shows New Novel's Real Police Station
- Wolverine And Carnage To Join Marvel's Thunderbolts*
- Marvel Teases "Most Shocking Reveal" Ever in Wolverine #400?
- Matlock: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Episode, S01E15: "Game Face"
- Elsbeth Season 2 Preview: Here's Our Look at S02E15: "I See … Murder"
- McFarlane Unveils Exclusive Azrael Batman (Knightmare Edition) Figure
- Pokemon, Dynamite & Diamond's Execs Question How Much They Are Owed
- DC's Absolute Comics Get Sixth, Fifth, Fourth And Third Printings
- DC Comics Changes The Format Of DC Pride For Fifth Anniversary
- Scholastic Brings Its Kids Graphic Novel Imprint Graphix To The UK
- Darryl Cunningham's Elon Musk Graphic Novel Finds An English Publisher
- From One Side Of London Book Fair 2025 To The Other In Video & Photos
- Gerry Duggan And Matteo Lolli Return To Deadpool #350 In June
- Batman Vs Jason Bateman in The Daily LITG, 13th March, 2025
LITG two years ago… The End Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
- Always Sunny: McElhenney, Day, Howerton Agree on How Series Would End
- Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
- Destiny's Prophecies Realised in Fall Of The House Of X-Men (Spoilers)
- Storm And Her Sexuality In Ultimate Black Panther #2 (Spoilers)
- Whose Fault Was The Break-Up? Peter Parker or Mary Jane? (Spoilers)
- CBS Didn't Want Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone Cover Shown: Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel: Trump "Upset" Oscars Ignored Him; One-Upped John Cena
- How Do You Stop A Juggernaut Or Anna Watson? X-Men vs Orchis Spoilers
- Gunnar Reveals New Fallout Glasses Tied To Amazon Show
- Al Ewing Joins DC Comics With DC Pride 2024
- DC Pride To Celebrate Doom Patrol's Rachel Pollack
- MCM Comic Con Makes A Big Pitch At London Book Fair
- The Fifteenth Doctor Revisits Past In New Doctor Who Comic For June
- Thor Pays A Visit To Marvel Comics in The Immortal Thor #8 (Spoilers)
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Gets Audiobook Adaptation
- Amazon's Fallout Merch in The Daily LITG, 13th March 2024
LITG three years ago, Gary Lineker for some reason
- Jeremy Adams On Being Dumped By DC Comics From The Flash
- A Brand New Look for Batgirl, Stephanie Brown (Spoiler Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds
- Grant Morrison Joins DC Comics Pride #1 Special For 2023
- X-Men '97 EP/Writer DeMayo Appreciates SNL's Take on Marvel's Mutants
- Scott Adams Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
- Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick on Shaw/Jean-Luc Mic Drop Moment
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposter" Images Released
- Superman On Mr Majestic Appropriating Kryptonian Identity (Spoilers)
- Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.
- Jill Thompson Cover to John Allison/Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off
- Viz Media To Publish US/Japan Horror Manga Anthology With Junji Ito
- Wally Wood Draws Crime Stories For Trojan Publishing, On Auction Today
- IDW To Publish Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition
- Ngozi Ukazu To Tell Big Barda's Origin In New Graphic Novel, Barda
LITG four years ago, Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan on "Picard" End – "What a Journey This Has Been"
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- Gail Simone's "Fridging" Becomes Official DC Comics Terminology
- The Nature Of Naomi's Super Powers & How She Could Take Down Superman
- Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman in the Daily LITG 13th March 2022
- Today Is Sandshrew Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Tasks
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: More Deep Space Nine Nods in Season 3
- Daredevil: Charlie Cox Pro Ben Affleck; No Love for Film: "Suit Sucks"
- Who Will Die in Knights of X #3 and Why Will It Be Gambit?
- Punisher #1 Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- J Scott Campbell's Alice Thanks FOC It's Sunday 13th March 2022
- Sophie Campbell Draws Return Of Venus To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Chess And Teen Angst YA Graphic Novel, Scholar's Mate For 2024
LITG five years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
- Marvel Artists Fix Mistakes of Jack Kirby, Joe Simon for $6.99
- What Mythical Pokémon Will Debut At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Pokémon GO Searching For Legends Event Review
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
- House of Fear Tackles Bullying (And Evil Trees) On Kickstarter
- Marie Severin and John Severin Original Artwork At Auction, Today
- Kevin Smith Batman Original Artwork From $5 And Others At Auction
- X-Book Previews: Who Would Jolly Their Roger in the Woods of Krakoa?
- Rose Bousamra's Gutless OGN, Mermaid, Witch Princess & Wooden Knight
- Comedian Aoife Dooley Writes/Draws New Graphic Novel, Frankie's World
- SelfMadeHero Launches UK POC Graphic Novel Publishing Programme
- Remembering Cliff Simon – The Daily LITG, 13th March 2021
LITG six years ago – toilet paper ran out in the US
And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Danai Gurira, Angela Kang/Michonne Exit
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
- Marvel Has Fourteen Exclusive Retailer Variant Opportunities For May 2020
- Almost One In Every Two Comics Ordered in February 2020 Was From Marvel as X-Men Dominate Marketshare
- "Heels" Stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Tag-Team Late Dinner
- Ric Grayson Finally Gets His Dick Back in Nightwing #73
LITG seven years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed
And winter came to a very awkward end.
- That Mystery Marvel Comics Ad in Full
- Looks Like Iceman and Wolverine Are Going to Have to Have a Talk (Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Spoiler)
- Win the First Appearance of Mary Jane Watson as the Carnage Queen
- A Worrisome Future for Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers)
- Stephen Amell Apologizes to Dave Bautista, Begs for His Life
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Fraser, co-creator of Nikolai Dante
- Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo
- Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.
- Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.
- Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo
- Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.
- Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon
- Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis
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