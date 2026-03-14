Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Leaks, newlitg

Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks in The Daily LITG, 14th of March 2026

Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Twenty advance leaked DC Comics looks led LITG's top stories on Bleeding Cool this week

Catch up on the latest in comics, pop culture, and industry news—yesterday and the past seven years

See major headlines from DC, Marvel, TV, collectibles, and comic events from across the globe

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and sign up for the LitG Daily Mailing List for more insights

Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Twenty Leaked Advance DC Looks and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Batman Vs Jason Bateman

LITG two years ago… The End Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

LITG three years ago, Gary Lineker for some reason

LITG four years ago, Wonder Woman Slept With More Women Than You

LITG five years ago, Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel

LITG six years ago – toilet paper ran out in the US

And the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

LITG seven years ago… mystery Marvel ads were revealed

And winter came to a very awkward end.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Fraser , co-creator of Nikolai Dante

, co-creator of Nikolai Dante Stephen R. Bissette , Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo

, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo Tom Batiuk , creator of Funky Winkerbean.

, creator of Funky Winkerbean. Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.

author of The Comics: The Complete Collection. Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo

Felipe Echevarria , artist on the Psycho adaptation.

, artist on the Psycho adaptation. Steve Ellis , co-creator of High Moon

, co-creator of High Moon Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis

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