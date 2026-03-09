Posted in: Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: john romita, newlitg, steve ditko

"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 9th of March 2026

"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Stan Lee's statements about Spider-Man spark debate and top Bleeding Cool's most-read list

Explore yesterday's hottest comics news, including major DC and Marvel spoilers

Look back at trending stories from the past seven years in comics and pop culture

Celebrate key comic creator birthdays and sign up for daily industry updates

"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, More DC Absolute Comics To Come

LITG two years ago… X-Men Relaunch at SXSW

LITG three years ago, Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert

LITG four years ago, Jared Padalecki, New Justice League

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…

LITG six years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon

And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.

LITG seven years ago – counting DC:

Happening today:

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jonathan Hickman , creator of the Nightly News, writer on Secret Wars, co-creator of East Of West, Manhattan Projects, The Dying And The Dead

, creator of the Nightly News, writer on Secret Wars, co-creator of East Of West, Manhattan Projects, The Dying And The Dead Ryan Bodenheim , co-creator of The Dying And The Dead

, co-creator of The Dying And The Dead Erik Ko of Udon Studios

of Udon Studios Tony DiGerolamo , writer of Jersey Devil, The Travelers, Simpsons comics.

, writer of Jersey Devil, The Travelers, Simpsons comics. Ciaran Flanagan , comcis festival organiser and writer of Free Bird's Wing

, comcis festival organiser and writer of Free Bird's Wing Pete Renshaw , comic store owner and author of Burke and Hare: The West Port Murders

, comic store owner and author of Burke and Hare: The West Port Murders Geo Brawn IV , creator of the Untold Chronicles

, creator of the Untold Chronicles Mira Manga, of Lizard Men

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!