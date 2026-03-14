Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards, tpci

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in March 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first set of the transformative Mega Evolution era in March 2026.

Article Summary Track the hottest Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution cards as of March 2026 and see which are trending.

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare tops the value charts despite recent price decline in the collector market.

Special Illustration Rares continue to perform strong, showing steady demand amid shifting market trends.

Compare current Mega Evolution set values to earlier months for insight on when to buy singles or packs.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, which came out in September 2025, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare 188/132: $279.49 Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare 187/132: $223.52 Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 178/132: $175.86 Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare 179/132: $157.22 Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 177/132: $120.27 Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 181/132: $73.56 Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 184/132: $73.52 Mega Kangaskhan ex Special Illustration Rare 182/132: $62.61 Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare 180/132: $57.44 Acerola's Mischief Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 183/132: $32.40 Wally's Compassion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 186/132: $21.63 Lillie's Determination Full Art Trainer Supporter 169/132: $20.44 Lt. Surge's Bargain Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 185/132: $19.03 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 133/132: $17.30 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 134/132: $16.55

The set's chase card, Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare, is down by $35 since we last reported in January. Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare has seen a similar drop, losing $30 of value. The Illustration Rare equivalents of both cards didn't even drop by a single dollar, however, showing maintained interest in this type of card despite the higher rarity level of Gold Hyper Rares.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

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