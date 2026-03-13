Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: coverwatch, j scott campbell

J Scott Campbell's Cover Collection From Marvel In June

J Scott Campbell's Cover Collection, Just Spectacular, from Marvel Comics in June 2026

Article Summary J Scott Campbell's 28 Marvel variant covers are collected in the Just Spectacular Collection #1 this June.

The one-shot features iconic Marvel heroes and villains in Campbell's dynamic and distinctive art style.

Includes exclusive behind-the-scenes sketches, pencils, and insights from Campbell’s Marvel career.

Campbell describes the collection as a dream project honoring his favorite Marvel characters and legacy.

Remember, folks, they are all part of the modern comic book industry economy! J Scott Campbell's 28 variant covers from last year's promotional push from Marvel Comics are now all gathered together for the Just Spectacular Collection from Marvel Comics in June, alongside preparatory artwork.

JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION #1

Art by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Wraparound Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 6/3

Last year, your favorite Marvel heroes and villains were illustrated by the incomparable J. Scott Campbell across 28 eye-catching variant covers! This June, Marvel Comics will proudly spotlight each piece and more in JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION #1, an extraordinary one-shot celebrating a modern Marvel master! In addition to a gorgeous gallery of covers, the one-shot will offer a glimpse into the mind of one of the comics' finest and most sought-after cover artists with a behind the scenes look at his a versatile and kinetic style, industry anecdotes, and more!

The artwork features Black Cat, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Carnage, Cyclops, Daredevil, Doctor Doom, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Ghost-Spider, Hulk, Human Torch, Iron Man, Magik, Mary Jane Watson, Nova, Psylocke, Rogue, She-Hulk, both Spider-Men, Storm, Thanos, Thor, Venom and a pair of Wolverines – all rendered in iconic poses in the unmistakable style of one of the greatest cover artists in the biz! And that's not all! Campbell's crisp pencils and inks are also featured in bonus behind-the-scenes artwork – and the comic-book superstar shares insights on his incredible career at Marvel and the process behind assembling these covers into one spectacular montage!

"Having been a lifelong Marvel fan since childhood, and a contributing artist for the past 25 years, it was an absolute honor and thrill to create the Just Spectacular Collection!" Campbell shared. "I've always wanted to draw a massive grouping of my all-time favorite Marvel characters — just like so many of my artistic heroes have done before me — and I wasn't about to let this opportunity pass me by. To now have a one-shot comic celebrating my take on these legendary characters in such detail is more than I ever could've imagined." And from Bleeding Cool last year… some of those covers.

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