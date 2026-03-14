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The Full 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards List of Winners

The Game Developers Choice Awards took place this week, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taking top honors and the most awards

Article Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Game of the Year and leads with the most Game Developers Choice Awards

Blue Prince recognized for Best Design and Innovation, solidifying its place as a standout indie title

Lifetime Achievement Award honors Don Daglow, a pioneer behind industry firsts over a 55-year career

Rebecca Ann Heineman is remembered posthumously with the Ambassador Award for groundbreaking achievements

This week, during GDC 2026, the 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards were held in San Francisco, honoring titles from the previous year in gaming. To no one's surprise, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ended up taking the top honors of the night, as well as the most awards for the evening, followed only by Blue Prince. We have the full list of winners, as well as a rundown from organizers for the two special awards of the evening.

26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards Winners

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Emmy Award-winning game designer Don Daglow. Daglow is a towering pioneer with an expansive list of industry firsts across his 55-year, 100+ game career, including the first baseball game (BASBAL, 1971), the first RTS or sim game (Utopia, 1981) and the first MMORPG to use graphics instead of text (Neverwinter Nights, 1991-1997, AOL, Emmy Award). Rebecca Ann Heineman (1963–2025), the posthumous recipient of this year's Ambassador Award, was a trailblazing figure in the games industry, celebrated as one of the first professional video game players and a pioneering developer. In 1980, she made history by winning the first National Space Invaders Championship, becoming the inaugural U.S. video game tournament champion. This victory launched a 45-year career during which she contributed to more than 250 games, including classics such as The Bard's Tale III, Dragon Wars, Wolfenstein 3D, and Doom (3DO).

Best Debut: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Best Design: Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury) Best Technology: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Best Visual Art: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Innovation Award: Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury) Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Audience Award: and Roger (TearyHand Studio / Kodansha)

and Roger (TearyHand Studio / Kodansha) Best Audio: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Social Impact: Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia) Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Lifetime Achievement Award: Don Daglow

Don Daglow Ambassador Award: Rebecca Ann Heineman

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