Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: comicspro, Damien Hirst, graphic novel, Ignacio Noe, john cusack, Momo

John Cusack To Promote His Graphic Novel Momo On Late Night Talk Shows

John Cusack to promote his graphic novel Momo, created with Ignacio Noé and Damian Hirst on late night talk shows this summer

Article Summary John Cusack launches his debut graphic novel Momo, created with Ignacio Noé and Damian Hirst

Momo hits stores in July from Mad Cave Studios, coinciding with San Diego Comic-Con appearances

Story blends conspiracy theories, cosmic horror, and surreal road trip with Jackie Gleason and occult twists

Cusack will promote Momo on late night talk shows, making it his top focus for the year

John Cusack's first graphic novel, Momo, will be published by Mad Cave Studios in July, drawn by Ignacio Noé and lettered by Taylor Esposito. Nicely in time for San Diego Comic-Con, where he is expected to make an appearance, retailers at the ComicsPRO event last week were told by Mad Cave VP Mark Irwin that "It's insane. Hunter S. Thompson has nothing on John Cusack. It's pretty hard to describe other than every conspiracy theory coupled with every surrealistic fantasy you could ever imagine, all in one book, and John is going to be going on the Talk Show circuit, pushing this book. This is his entire focus for this whole year, and hopefully, we'll have him as a guest at a couple of shows this year. Ignacio Noé, whom I think some of you may know, has been around for a long time. It's probably the best work he's ever done in his career—so we're really excited about this book."

How did it come about? In 2010, Damian Hirst's company, Other Criteria, commissioned Ignacio Noé to create a comic strip set in Bangkok bars and brothels, based on a report by the Swiss art critic Hans Ulrich Obrist about the American painter Ashley Bickerton. Damian Hirst took Hans Ulrich Obrist's visual role in the comic, as Ashley Bikerton requested the inclusion of snakes and an opium den." Fourteen years later this saw another project between Noe and Hirst, this time with a character that resembled John Cusack, only for Hirst to reveal that the script was actually from Cusak, an abandoned movie script of his, now being reworked as a comic book, set in the seventies, with many famous cameos and jumping from a 150 comic-page script to 190 pages by the time it was finished. Cusack says that Noé worked "tirelessly for many days and nights, and 'decoded' the original classified documents that came to my attention accidentally many years ago, when Damien Hirst and I were investigating the Chinese/American narcotic drug routes of the early 1970s for a well-known art restorer and collector…" and now we have Momo.

"Acclaimed actor John Cusack and artist Ignacio Noe bring you a road trip with world-ending cosmic stakes! Two criminals on the lam form an uneasy alliance to deliver a cryptic artifact to none other than Jackie Gleason—yes, that Jackie Gleason. Their road trip spirals into chaos when they're confronted by demon-possessed monsters, occult actors, mystical beings with untold power, and buried secrets that lead to a crash course in ancient extraterrestrial tech. Between betrayal, confessions, and cosmic absurdity, they may just save the world—or doom it with a punchline. "Two criminals are thrown together by fate–both running from their pasts–a weathered man and a mysterious young woman who refuses to give her name form an unlikely partnership and take on a mission that could tear reality apart as they make their way through the already decaying barren wasteland of the American Dream and everything it stands for. Their goal? Recover an ancient artifact for Jackie Gleason—yes, that Jackie Gleason, TV legend and rumored connoisseur of all things extraterrestrial. But this isn't just a strange road trip. There are cosmic forces beyond imagination with a taste for chaos and vengeance and so much more along their route. "As their uneasy alliance unravels mile by mile in a world littered with nuclear secrets and Howard Johnson's, buried secrets claw to the surface. and betrayals bloom like roadside flowers. And the closer they get to Gleason's hideaway, the more the lines blur between divine comedy and cosmic horror. The team might manage to reach Jackie, but doing so could cost them their very lives. Still, the mission cannot be put to a halt and our wayward strangers, with the help of the most eclectic cast of characters you've ever seen including occult actors and endlessly powerful mystical beings, must retrieve the artifact at all costs. It's a wild fusion of a road trip, theological noir, and pulpy sci-fi absurdism from acclaimed actor John Cusack and artist Ignacio Noe!"

John Cusack made his film debut in 1983 at the age of 17 in Class alongside Rob Lowe, and rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the "Brat Pack" era of teen films, starring in comedies like Better Off Dead, The Sure Thing and One Crazy Summer with his breakthrough romantic role in Cameron Crowe's Say Anything, with the scene of him holding a boombox aloft becoming and iconic cinematic moment. Later career highlights included The Grifters, Grosse Pointe Blank, which he co-wrote, Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity and Con Air. Ignacio Noé is an Argentine comic book creator whose most notable works include The Convent of Hell from Kiss Comix as well as The Piano Tuner, Helldorado, Ship of Fools and Pin-Up Artist, as well as covers for Zenescope, Antarctic and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!