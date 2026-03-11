Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: carnage, eddie brock, mary jane

Mary Jane, Venom, Eddie Brock, Carnage & Spider-Man Farce (Spoilers)

The Mary Jane, Venom, Eddie Brock, Carnage & Spider-Man Farce in today's Venom #255 (with Black Cat #8 guest spot) Spoilers

Article Summary Mary Jane is now bonded to Venom, creating tense new dynamics with Spider-Man and Eddie Brock.

Eddie Brock teams up with Carnage, leading to betrayal and dangerous father-son symbiote drama.

Carnage’s actions put Eddie's father in peril, forcing unexpected alliances across the symbiote family.

Chaos erupts as Mary Jane, Venom, and Black Cat join the hunt, reshaping the symbiote landscape.

Today sees the publication of Venom #255 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Black Cat #8 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov from Marvel Comics. And the love-hate dynamics are getting more complicated as more people get involved and, well, basically it becomes a French theatrical farce of a comic book…

With Peter Parker's ex-symbiote Venom wrapped around his ex-girlfriend/wife, Mary Jane Watson. And having to talk about it.

Is he talking to Venom or to Mary Jane? We will never know. And on the hunt for Carnage, Venom/Mary Jane shares some information that may well come back to bite them.

It seems that, over in the Negative Zone with the Black Cat, she might not be able to tolerate that fire…

Meanwhile, Venom's other ex, Eddie Brock, has hooked up with Venom's kid, Carnage.

And he's definitely got Eddie Brock's eye. Even though Eddie is starting to suspect that this serial killing symbiote might not be on the up and up.

Carnage speaking like he's ChatGPT is the biggest red flag allowed. Because, yes, the son of Venom has put the father of Eddie Brock in mortal danger courtesy of big bad Torment. And after the inevitable fight between Venom and Carnage, both on their way to Mr Brock… and a verbal as well as a physical takedown.

Because Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Venom didn't know who Carnage was bonded to now. I mean, they do now.

So yes, Peter Parker's ex is bonded to another ex. Venom's ex is bonded to his son, who is putting that ex's father in danger. We know that Venom and Eddie's son, Dylan Brock, is coming into the picture. All we need is for Carnage to be hosted by Peter Parker, and we'll have the circle of Symbiote life. Well, at least no one is involving the X-Men and their own particular time travel/dimensional family, All You Zombies shenanigans

The device from the X-Men's Otherworld, courtesy of Roma, that transforms people into someone else, with new memories, new identities and a fresh start? Maybe Mary Jane could find a use for that right now.

Venom #255 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Black Cat #8 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov are published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #255 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

THE SECRET IS OUT! DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE! After the shocking events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do… But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, EDDIE BROCK is back…with a CARNAGE-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe!

THE SECRET IS OUT! DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE! After the shocking events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do… But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, EDDIE BROCK is back…with a CARNAGE-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe! Black Cat #8 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE, VENOM?! What was supposed to be a simple smash and grab for BLACK CAT and VENOM takes a nosedive into the COSMICALLY AND CATACLYSMICALLY FLARKED. Probably because they're smashing and grabbing from the most heavily guarded place in the Multiverse. But this one's personal for Mary Jane and Felicia, and the cat and the sinister symbiote ain't leaving this party before they get a few good licks in!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!