A False Flag Operation in Magic The Gathering #4 [Preview]

Magic the Gathering #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. Before that, Magicbronies can read a preview, which we just so happen to have right here. In it, Niv-Mizzet is be convinced the Dimir are behind the recent attacks, but the Planeswalkers are not so sure. Is there something to their theory? That's right folks, the evidence here is obvious. The true perpetrators of the attacks are: Antifa! Dammit! First they dress up like Trump supporters to raid the Capitol, and now this! You got us again, Antifa! *shakes fists*
Check out the preview below.
MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAY210957
MAY210958 – MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR – $4.99
MAY210959 – MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $4.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera
What secrets does Lazav keep?
Having discovered Duskmantle, Kaya, Vraska, and Ral will meet with the secretive Guildmaster of the Dimir, who may be the key to unraveling the mystery of the assassination attempts.
Meanwhile, the plot against the trio is beginning to turn Ravnica itself against them…
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAY210958 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Catherine Nodet, Miguel Mercado, Karen Darboe, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAY210959 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Blank Sketch Cover, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210957 MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.