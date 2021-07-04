A False Flag Operation in Magic The Gathering #4 [Preview]

Magic the Gathering #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. Before that, Magicbronies can read a preview, which we just so happen to have right here. In it, Niv-Mizzet is be convinced the Dimir are behind the recent attacks, but the Planeswalkers are not so sure. Is there something to their theory? That's right folks, the evidence here is obvious. The true perpetrators of the attacks are: Antifa! Dammit! First they dress up like Trump supporters to raid the Capitol, and now this! You got us again, Antifa! *shakes fists*

Check out the preview below.

MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210957

MAY210958 – MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR – $4.99

MAY210959 – MAGIC THE GATHERING #4 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

What secrets does Lazav keep? Having discovered Duskmantle, Kaya, Vraska, and Ral will meet with the secretive Guildmaster of the Dimir, who may be the key to unraveling the mystery of the assassination attempts. Meanwhile, the plot against the trio is beginning to turn Ravnica itself against them…

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $4.99

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: boom, Comics, previews