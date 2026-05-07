Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, big bang comics, Cormac Hughes, dublin, ireland, Rob Carey

How To Make Your Ben 10 #1 Worth Even More This Weekend In Dublin

How to make your copy of the Ben 10 #1 comic book worth even more this weekend, in Dublin with Rob Carey, Cormac Hughes and Big Bang Comics

Bleeding Cool told you this was going to be an underordered comic book. We have already had the word that since yesterday's launch, Ben 10 #1 is the fourth best-selling comic book this week, behind Batman, Daredevil and Absolute Superman, but ahead of Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and Absolute Green Lantern. Will it hold to the weekend for our Bestseller List? I don't know, but that's very impressive for a Dynamite Entertainment comic book.

And if you wanted your comic book to have a little more zip in a) your comic book collection of which you are most proud, or b) when you flip it on eBay, get yourself to Dublin this Saturday, where Ben 10 #1 Rob Carey and variant cover artist Cormac Hughes will be signing copies. And it seems you don't even have top go there, just get in touch and they will sort something. Jonathan Hendrick at Big Bang Comics in Dublin tells me, "We knew this would be a monster hit anyway, and with two rad Irish artists on board, we knew we were going to have to go big. Both artists will kick off the signing at 2pm and we are going until everyone in the queue get's their books signed. We will have plenty of stock of Ben 10 issue 1 on the day and should have signed copies available to all after the event. If you're in Ireland just order though bigbangcomics.ie or if you're outside of Ireland just email us at info@bigbangcomics.ie and one of our team will be in touch with shipping costs afterwards. Hope to see as many Ben 10 fans as possible in store on Saturday the 9th of May for this epic signing. We couldn't be happier to host the signing, and massive thanks to Rob and Cormac for giving us and the fans so much time to do this." Big Bang Comics can be found at Unit 2.3, Sandyford Road, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, Ireland, D16

BEN 10 #1

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey, with covers by Carey, Man of Action member Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and a special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 5/6/2026

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