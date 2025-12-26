Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Hayden Sherman, kelly thompson

A Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #16 And The Annual For 2026

A look at Absolute Wonder Woman #16 and the Annual for 2026, from Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire, and Mattia De Iulis

Kelly Thompson has been showcasing some Absolute Wonder Woman for 2026, featuring Absolute Wonder Woman #16, drawn by Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, and the first Absolute Wonder Woman Annual, illustrated by Mattia De Iulis. And all part of her look back an an extraordinary year on her Substack newsletter for Christmas Day…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA! The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

$4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE FIRST ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL IS HERE! The experience of briefly becoming Medusa in order to save Gateway City changed Diana. It haunts her, and she has never stopped seeking an answer from the gods. Her pleas to Athena have gone unanswered…until now. If she wants justice, the mission is deadly and uncertain. Is it worth the risk just to set right one injustice? Breakout artist Mattia de Iulis returns to the series for a visually spectacular epic of mythological crimes and personal redemption! $5.99 2/11/2026

