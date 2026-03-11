Posted in: Comics | Tagged: darkseid, newlitg
Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027 in The Daily LITG, 11th of March 2026
Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, And The Future Of The Absolute Universe
- What's With The Way The Joker Looks In Batman? And How Did He Survive?
- Crazy Batman #9 Cliffhanger & The Biggest Issue Of Batman Yet To Come
- "Stan Lee Lied"… Again, This Time About Spider-Man
- Tom Brevoort Thinks One World Under Doom May Have Gone On Too Long
- X-Men United #1 Makes Cyclops A Bigger Jerk Than Ever (XSpoilers)
- The Big Energon Universe First Appearance In M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bags
- Beadle & Grimm's Announces Two New Star Trek Tabletop Titles
- Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition Announced
- Milestone's New History Leads The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Would You Pay $100 To See Frank Miller In London?
- Absolute Batman/Green Lantern Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles This Week
- Stan Lee Lied Again In The Daily LITG, 10th of March 2026
LITG one year ago, British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border
- Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: Your Guide to CBS's Country Music Event
- Details Of British Comic Creator R.E. Burke's Detention By ICE Emerge
- Spider-Man '77 Marvel Legends Arrives Exclusive to Walmart Con
- Scott Snyder's Plans For Absolute Batman, Dick Grayson & The Joker
- Now Marvel Gets Jeph Loeb to Go Back To X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse
- How Will The Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Affect Collectors?
- Scott Snyder On The Absolute Universe Crossover Being All About Losing
- The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released
- Gareb Shamus Of Wizard Magazine Claims They Invented Cosplay
- Puffin Graphic Novel Competition 2025 For Under-Represented Creators
- SDCC's Official Spanish Spinoff Will Be San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga
- Yilin Press London Book Fair Launch Three-Body Problem Graphic Novel
- One Shot Studios Launch at London Book Fair, Supporting Graphic Novels
- Comics In The School Classroom Makes For Smarter Kids – Official
- Scott Snyder's Absolute Batplans in The Daily LITG, 10th March, 2025
LITG two years ago… What's Up With The X-Men
- The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel, Spoilers Maybe
- Nintendo Reveals Their Full Plans For Mar10 Day 2024
- Is Zack Snyder Going Through His "Joss Whedon Is My Master" Stage?
- James Gunn Offers Big Peacemaker Season 2/Waller Updates & More
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Issue #400 Black and White Statue
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In March 2024
- Stranger Things 5 Has 9 Months of Filming Left: Millie Bobby Brown
- The Villainy of Amanda Waller's Countdown to Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- Marvel To Announce X-Men Relaunch Details At SXSW
- Peach Momoko On The Reception To Ultimate X-Men
- Paul Gravett Curates Asian Comics Gallery, Just Opened In California
- Wait Ages For Klarion Witch Boy, Then Two Turn Up At Once (Spoilers)
- SXSWxX-MEN in The Daily LITG, 10th of March, 2024
LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Relaunches
- Tom King & Daniel Sampere Relaunch Wonder Woman #1 for Dawn of DC
- Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?
- Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato Relaunch The Flash #1 For Dawn Of DC
- Unpublished Marvel Books Congregate at Amazon for New Year's Eve
- Michael Dorn & Sami Basri Launch Steelworks #1 for Dawn of DC in June
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 5 "Imposter" Sneak Preview Released
- Hawkgirl #1 Dawn Of DC Launch by Jadzia Axelrod & Amancay Nahuelpan
- Frank Frazetta, Sanjulian & Zilt- Opus Comics Full June 2023 Solicits
- Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 EP on Nandor/Guillermo "Love Story"
- Vince McMahon Biography Gets Spinoff Zine With Comics, More
- Don't Pay $900 For The John Byrne X-Men Artist Edition From IDW
- PrintWatch: Predator #1 Gets Second Printing, Blacula Sells Out
- Stjepan Šejić To Get A Second Volume Of Fine Print From Image Comics
- The Punisher's Skull in The Daily LITG, 10th March 2023
LITG four years ago, Batman, ComiXology
- DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
- ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
- The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
- Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
- Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
- The Walking Dead's Maggie Wonders If She Still Loves Glen
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches Alligator Loki Comic On Marvel Unlimited
- Speculator Corner: DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1
- DC Announces 24 Successful Milestone Media Initiative Participants
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Now 7 Months Late, and More DC Lateness
- DC Comics Makes David Talaski's Nightwing Available To All
- Time Bomb Publish Captain Scarlet, Space Precinct & Terrahawks Comics
- Jared Padalecki And The Punisher in The Daily LITG 10th March 2022
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
- New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
- Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Shares Previews, Season Schedule
- Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)
- The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)
- Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
- Is Gen Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?
- Alan Moore's New Novel Series, Long London, Is Being Auctioned Off
- IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director
- Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas
- Malorie Blackman Talks To Kingsley Nebechi About Noughts & Crosses
- Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover
- MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?
- Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits
- Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy
- Batman Fortnite Comic Will Arrive In Plastic Bags With Sealed Sticker
- X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano – The Daily LITG 10th March 2021
LITG six years ago – Trump kept out of Bond
And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
- 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
- "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
- "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
- Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
- Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020
LITG seven years ago – Batman Damned changed things
And The Punisher was in trouble.
- Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
- Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
- SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
- Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
- Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
- Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics