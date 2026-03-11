Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027 in The Daily LITG, 11th of March 2026

Published
by
|
Comments

Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits - More Than Just Batman/Deadpool
DC's K.O,

Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, And The Future Of The Absolute Universe
  2. What's With The Way The Joker Looks In Batman? And How Did He Survive?
  3. Crazy Batman #9 Cliffhanger & The Biggest Issue Of Batman Yet To Come
  4. "Stan Lee Lied"… Again, This Time About Spider-Man
  5. Tom Brevoort Thinks One World Under Doom May Have Gone On Too Long
  6. X-Men United #1 Makes Cyclops A Bigger Jerk Than Ever (XSpoilers)
  7. The Big Energon Universe First Appearance In M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bags
  8. Beadle & Grimm's Announces Two New Star Trek Tabletop Titles
  9. Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition Announced
  10. Milestone's New History Leads The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border

Details Of British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detention By ICE Emerge
"Worth It" by R.E. Burke
  1. British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border
  2. Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: Your Guide to CBS's Country Music Event
  3. Details Of British Comic Creator R.E. Burke's Detention By ICE Emerge
  4. Spider-Man '77 Marvel Legends Arrives Exclusive to Walmart Con
  5. Scott Snyder's Plans For Absolute Batman, Dick Grayson & The Joker
  6. Now Marvel Gets Jeph Loeb to Go Back To X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse
  7. How Will The Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Affect Collectors?
  8. Scott Snyder On The Absolute Universe Crossover Being All About Losing
  9. The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released
  10. Gareb Shamus Of Wizard Magazine Claims They Invented Cosplay
  11. Puffin Graphic Novel Competition 2025 For Under-Represented Creators
  12. SDCC's Official Spanish Spinoff Will Be San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga
  13. Yilin Press London Book Fair Launch Three-Body Problem Graphic Novel
  14. One Shot Studios Launch at London Book Fair, Supporting Graphic Novels
  15. Comics In The School Classroom Makes For Smarter Kids – Official
  16. Scott Snyder's Absolute Batplans in The Daily LITG, 10th March, 2025

LITG two years ago… What's Up With The X-Men

More Of Marvel's Timeless Teases For X-Men (Spoilers)
What's Up With The X-Men
  1. The Future Of The X-Men At Marvel, Spoilers Maybe
  2. Nintendo Reveals Their Full Plans For Mar10 Day 2024
  3. Is Zack Snyder Going Through His "Joss Whedon Is My Master" Stage?
  4. James Gunn Offers Big Peacemaker Season 2/Waller Updates & More
  5. McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Issue #400 Black and White Statue
  6. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In March 2024
  7. Stranger Things 5 Has 9 Months of Filming Left: Millie Bobby Brown
  8. The Villainy of Amanda Waller's Countdown to Absolute Power (Spoilers)
  9. Marvel To Announce X-Men Relaunch Details At SXSW
  10. Peach Momoko On The Reception To Ultimate X-Men
  11. Paul Gravett Curates Asian Comics Gallery, Just Opened In California
  12. Wait Ages For Klarion Witch Boy, Then Two Turn Up At Once (Spoilers)
  13. SXSWxX-MEN in The Daily LITG, 10th of March, 2024

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Relaunches

Flash

  1. Tom King & Daniel Sampere Relaunch Wonder Woman #1 for Dawn of DC
  2. Daredevil: Jon Bernthal's Punisher "Born Again" Without Skull Logo?
  3. Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato Relaunch The Flash #1 For Dawn Of DC
  4. Unpublished Marvel Books Congregate at Amazon for New Year's Eve
  5. Michael Dorn & Sami Basri Launch Steelworks #1 for Dawn of DC in June
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 5 "Imposter" Sneak Preview Released
  7. Hawkgirl #1 Dawn Of DC Launch by Jadzia Axelrod & Amancay Nahuelpan
  8. Frank Frazetta, Sanjulian & Zilt- Opus Comics Full June 2023 Solicits
  9. Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
  10. What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 EP on Nandor/Guillermo "Love Story"
  11. Vince McMahon Biography Gets Spinoff Zine With Comics, More
  12. Don't Pay $900 For The John Byrne X-Men Artist Edition From IDW
  13. PrintWatch: Predator #1 Gets Second Printing, Blacula Sells Out
  14. Stjepan Šejić To Get A Second Volume Of Fine Print From Image Comics
  15. The Punisher's Skull in The Daily LITG, 10th March 2023

LITG four years ago, Batman, ComiXology

DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
  1. DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
  2. ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
  3. My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
  4. Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
  5. The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
  6. Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
  7. Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
  8. The Walking Dead's Maggie Wonders If She Still Loves Glen
  9. The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
  10. Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  11. Marvel Comics Launches Alligator Loki Comic On Marvel Unlimited
  12. Speculator Corner: DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1
  13. DC Announces 24 Successful Milestone Media Initiative Participants
  14. Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Now 7 Months Late, and More DC Lateness
  15. DC Comics Makes David Talaski's Nightwing Available To All
  16. Time Bomb Publish Captain Scarlet, Space Precinct & Terrahawks Comics
  17. Jared Padalecki And The Punisher in The Daily LITG 10th March 2022

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes

Spider-Man's New Costume - Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
LITG: Marvel Comics, Patrick Gleason

  1. Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
  2. Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
  3. New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
  4. Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  5. Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  6. Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Shares Previews, Season Schedule
  7. Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)
  8. The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)
  9. Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
  11. Is Gen Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?
  12. Alan Moore's New Novel Series, Long London, Is Being Auctioned Off
  13. IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director
  14. Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas
  15. Malorie Blackman Talks To Kingsley Nebechi About Noughts & Crosses
  16. Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover
  17. MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?
  18. Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits
  19. Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy
  20. Batman Fortnite Comic Will Arrive In Plastic Bags With Sealed Sticker
  21. X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano – The Daily LITG 10th March 2021

LITG six years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  3. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  4. Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
  5. 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
  6. "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
  7. "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
  8. "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
  9. Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
  10. Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020

LITG seven years ago – Batman Damned changed things

And The Punisher was in trouble.

  1. Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
  2. The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
  3. Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
  4. Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
  5. SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
  • Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
  • SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
  • Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
  • Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
  • Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.