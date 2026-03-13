Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Mistil Games, Time Takers

Time Takers Has Launched Its First Closed Beta Test

Time Takers has launche dthe first in a series of Closed Besa tests, as the team will be working the kinks out of the game

Article Summary Time Takers launches its first Closed Beta, offering early access to innovative gameplay.

Play as one of 12 unique heroes in fast-paced, team-based survival shooter action.

Strategically manage "Time Energy" to survive, support teammates, and shape your role.

Compete in 3-player squads across three dynamic arenas and master 10 distinctive weapons.

NCSOFT and developer Mistil Games have launched the first Closed Beta test for their upcoming game, Time Takers, as they begin ironing out the kinks. Like most tests, you're getting a bit of a restricted sample, as you can play in three-person squads, with the chance to play one of 12 diverse heroes, in three different "bespoke arenas." This is basically their first of many chances for players to try out the game while they get feedback and data to improve the game for the next test that will probably arrive this Summer. We have more details for you below, as well as the trailer above showing off what you can play, as the test will run starting today all the way to March 21.

Time Takers – First Closed Beta Test

Time Takers is a fast-paced, team-based survival shooter where time is the ultimate resource. Unlike traditional shooters, your "Time Energy" acts as your lifespan. Players must make high-risk, high-reward decisions in critical situations: spend time to upgrade abilities and builds mid-match, or share your remaining moments with a teammate in need to keep the squad in the fight until the last second. In Time Takers, there are no fixed roles. Every match is shaped by player choice, team coordination, and moment-to-moment judgment rather than pre-defined classes. Whether you play as an aggressor or support depends on how you spend your time. This CBT will give players a look at the Time Takers' core gameplay experience, including:

12 Playable Characters: A diverse cast ranging from a spacesuited monkey to a samurai from feudal Japan.

3 Battle Zones: Fight across the Japanese-themed Yokogawa , the medieval corridors of Morstadt , and the neon-drenched Miraesi .

10 Unique Weapons : Master a varied arsenal tailored to high-speed combat.

Trio Mode: Experience the core 3-player competitive mode where coordination is key.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!