"Stan Lee Lied"… Again, This Time About Spider-Man

Stan Lee Lied... Again, This Time About Spider-Man, according to Chaz Gower's new book looking at the work of Steve Ditko and John Romita

Article Summary Chaz Gower's new book challenges Stan Lee's claims about Spider-Man's creation and Marvel history.

The book investigates Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr.'s pivotal roles in Spider-Man's success.

Quotes and archival evidence question how much of Spider-Man's fame is truly due to Stan Lee.

Find out who really deserves credit for Spider-Man, with insight direct from creators and witnesses.

Two years ago, Chaz Gower wrote a book called Stan Lee Lied, or to give it its full title, Stan Lee Lied: Your Handy Guide to Every Lie in The Origins of Marvel Comics. It took the Stan Lee-authored Origins Of Marvel Comics for its fiftieth anniversary and systematically attempted to disprove as many of the statements in that book as possible, using recorded facts and archives, testimonies, and others' memories. It was a case for the prosecution. And now it has a sequel, not called Stan Lee Lied Again, but instead the new volume looks more directly at the contributions to the Spider-Man comic book by Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr, called Ditko & Romita vs Lee: The Origins of the Amazing Spider-Man. And specifically, looking at the creation of Marvel's best-known character, Spider-Man, and assigning credit for the character's international success.

Ditko & Romita vs Lee : The Origins of the Amazing Spider-Man by Chaz Gower

From the Author of the Best Selling Stan Lee Lied – Your Handy Guide to Every Lie in the Origins of Marvel Comics comes Ditko & Romita vs Lee – The Origins of the Amazing Spider-Man – answering the long debated question of 'Who Really Created Spider-Man?' In June of 1962, Marvel Comics released Amazing Fantasy #15, featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man. A lot has been written and said about this creation, as his popularity grew and grew, until he became one of the most popular superheroes in the world. Here we examine the TRUTH, as to who actually created Spider-Man. Filled with quotes from the people who were there, this is the FIRST definitive document of what really happened and who did what – in the words of the artists and writers themselves.

Heads up, as with the original, Chaz Gower is not exactly a fan of Stan Lee… the new book is out now.

